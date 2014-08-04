Here's what's nice about Stephen Colbert's advice for girls: It's great advice for anyone, really. The funnyman set aside his anchor-desk swagger to answer questions from young girls, and you learn a lot about the conscience at the heart of his act.
Stephen Colbert Gives Young Girls Fantastic Advice
Louis VIrtel 08.04.14 4 years ago
