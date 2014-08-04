Stephen Colbert Gives Young Girls Fantastic Advice

#Stephen Colbert
08.04.14 4 years ago

Here's what's nice about Stephen Colbert's advice for girls: It's great advice for anyone, really. The funnyman set aside his anchor-desk swagger to answer questions from young girls, and you learn a lot about the conscience at the heart of his act. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGSSTEPHEN COLBERTthe colbert report

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP