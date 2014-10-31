Stephen Colbert: I'm saying goodbye to “The Colbert Report” on Dec. 18

Colbert used the promotion of the paperback version of “America Again” to announce he”s leaving one week before Christmas.

Which big-name actor made a surprising cameo on last night's “Big Bang Theory”?

The CBS comedy cast an Oscar winner whose mom turned him on to the show.

Chelsea Handler accuses Instagram of sexism for removing her topless photo

Handler was ticked off that this topless photo of her was removed for violating Instagram”s “Community Guidelines.” “If a man posts a photo of his nipples, it's ok, but not a woman? Are we in 1825?” she wrote.

“Sons of Anarchy” wraps up filming

Kurt Sutter, fresh out of the hospital, posted pics on Instagram the final day of shooting the series finale, which airs Dec. 9.

Watch Chris Rock”s “SNL” promos with Kenan Thompson

Where”s Prince? PLUS: Rock dances with Jimmy Fallon.

Meredith Vieira and Ellen DeGeneres wore the same Halloween costume

Both dressed up as Amal Clooney.

“Doctor Who” will run an extended episode for its season finale

Saturday”s episode will run 60 minutes.

“Peanuts” thanks Shonda Rhimes

Last night, “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” filled in for “Grey”s Anatomy,” and the Peanuts Twitter account tweeted to Rhimes: “Thank you for letting us be part of #TGIT! Does that make us Gladiators? We hope so!”