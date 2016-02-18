Stephen Colbert’s ‘Hungry for Power Games’ loses four more tributes

With four more candidates dropping out of the presidential race since we last spoke, it was well past time for another segment of The Late Show's “Hungry for Power Games,” where a fantastically bewigged and be-eyebrowed Stephen Colbert, as Julius Flickerman, bids farewell to The Fallen.

After a brief shout-out to his home state of South Carolina, where all the political action is happening this week, Colbert got into character and even added something new: his co-host, a dead weasel named Caligula.

Together, they sent off Rick Santorum (District: Deja Who?), Chris Christie (District: Bridge), Carly Fiorina (District: Paper Jam), and, to Colbert's great dismay, perennial loser Jim Gilmore (District: 12 Votes).