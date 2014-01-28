Stephen Fry hops aboard Fox’s ’24’ revival train

(CBR) When Jack Bauer heads back to the small screen, he”ll do so by way of London. That”s the setting for “24: Live Another Day”, the unexpected revival of Fox”s real-time thriller, debuting in May.

With filming already under way, the cast for “Live Another Day” has taken shape. The latest name added to the mix is Stephen Fry, who joins the “24” event series as British Prime Minister Trevor Davies, described by Deadline as “a strong and charismatic leader whose friendship with President Heller (William Devane), and the Anglo-American alliance itself, come under tremendous pressure because of personal and political crises.”

Fry is just the latest actor on the “24” team, with familiar faces like Tate Donovan, Benjamin Bratt and Yvonne Strahovski also along for the ride. Returning “24” players include Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer, Mary Lynn Rajskub as Chloe O”Brian, and Kim Raver as Audrey Raines.

“24: Live Another Day” premieres on May 5.

