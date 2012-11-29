Stephen King’s ‘Under the Dome’ gets a series order from CBS

Stephen King’s mammoth best-seller “Under the Dome” is officially coming to the small screen, but not to Showtime, where it was originally developed.
CBS announced on Thursday (November 29) that it has given a straight-to-series order to “Under the Dome,” snagging the project from its corporate sibling and giving it a 13-episode commitment.
The network plans to air “Under the Dome,” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, in the summer as part of a big original programming push that will also include the 13 episode return of “Unforgettable” and another installment of “Big Brother.” CBS is already planning a multi-platform viewing window around the summer launch.
“Lost” veteran and “Y: The Last Man” creator Brian K. Vaughan adapted the King novel, which focuses on the mysterious happenings in a small New England town. Wait. That’s every Stephen King book. This particularly novel focused on the mysterious events in a small New England town when the residents wake up one morning to discover that their community has been trapped in a transparent dome. Where did the dome come from and what happens when combustible personalities find themselves stuck in tense, contained circumstances? It won’t be hilarious hijinks, that’s for sure.
“This is a great novel coming to the television screen with outstanding auspices and in-season production values to create a summer programming event,” blurbs CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler. “We”re excited to transport audiences ‘Under the Dome’ and into the extraordinary world that Stephen King has imagined.”
It’s worth noting that CBS is describing “Under the Dome” as a “series” and not as a “limited series” or a “mini-series.”
In addition to Vaughan, executive producers on “Under the Dome” will include King, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stacey Snider and Neal Baer. The premiere — which isn’t being a pilot because of the straight-to-series order — will be directed by Niels Arden Oplev, who helmed the “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and the pilot for “Unforgettable.”
I hope they change the book’s atrocious ending.
Word. It was a huge disappointment.
This could work as long as they change the ending. And casting Brad Leland as Big Jim Rennie would go a long way in boosting my confidence in the show.
I am a Stephen King fan and I enjoyed this book. But as with a lot of his books the ending was a little weak. I`m not going to say how the dome got there but this could be a good show, but seriously they are going to have filler episode that are lame. Do this as a one season mini-series. Every episode will be good and it will have it`s ending. Don`t drag it out for ever or the stories will get weaker. Then next season do the same thing with The Stand.
Network television? Will never last, unless it is a single-camera situation comedy with a laugh track. They might as well call it something like “Bubble Boy”
Why is everyone complaining about the ending? I thought it was pretty great.
Um, that’s the plot of The Simpson’s Movie isn’t it? DOH!
King first started writing the book in the mid-70’s, but abandoned it after a few chapters because it was too technically daunting. He then wrote around 200 pages of a different version around 1979 before he lost the manuscript. His idea clearly pre-dates the Simpsons Movie.
Steven Spielberg’s better very little creative voice in this or will end up with another horrible first season like series Falling Skies and Terra Nova.