Stephen Sondheim calls his ‘Into the Woods’ comments ‘misreporting’

One can only figure that Disney was none-too-pleased with Stephen Sondheim's comments regarding the upcoming film adaptation of “Into the Woods.” Last week, he seemed to offer a disparaging tone in noting that significant changes to the story's content had been made (though he did note that if he had been in Disney's shoes, he would have made the same conservative calls). Today, through his lawyer, Sondheim has issued a statement to Playbill to clarify.

“An article in The New Yorker misreporting my 'Master Class' conversation about censorship in our schools with seventeen teachers from the Academy for Teachers a couple of weeks ago has created some false impressions about my collaboration with the Disney Studio on the film version of 'Into the Woods,'” he says. “The fact is that James (Lapine, who wrote both the show and the movie) and I worked out every change from stage to screen with the producers and with Rob Marshall, the director. Despite what the New Yorker article may convey, the collaboration was genuinely collaborative and always productive.

“When the conversation with the teachers occurred, I had not yet seen a full rough cut of the movie. Coincidentally, I saw it immediately after leaving the meeting and, having now seen it a couple of times, I can happily report that it is not only a faithful adaptation of the show, it is a first-rate movie.

“And for those who care, as the teachers did, the Prince's dalliance is still in the movie, and so is 'Any Moment.'”

So, a few discrepancies between what he said was in the film and what he said was not in the film. And obviously he feels compelled to say anything at all. So… That's interesting.

“Into the Woods” will hit theaters Christmas Day.