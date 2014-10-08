Steve Aoki gets ‘Delirious’ in new video

10.08.14 4 years ago

Steve Aoki got together his DJ pals Chris Lake, Tujamo and rapper Kid Ink for a video for “Delirious,” which delivers on the title's promise (but is not a Prince cover). 

In the video, Aoki and co. romp around a psychedelic, multi-color playland with giant stuffed monsters, floating eyeballs, pyramids, fruit and so much more. And it includes subtitles, so you can sing along at home. It's like a really irritating children's show.

Watch it here:

Read HitFix's recent interview with Aoki here.

“Delirious” can be found on Aoki's new album “Neon Future”

 

