Steve Buscemi meets new cast members in ‘Boardwalk Empire’ season 4 images

08.01.13 5 years ago

There’s sure to be plenty more bootleggers, babes and bodies on the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.” Following the recently released trailer, HBO has unveiled several new images from the upcoming season, including a closer look at new cast members Jeffrey Wright, Ron Livingston and Patricia Arquette, plus veterans Steve Buscemi, Michael Shannon, Kelly Macdonald and Michael Kenneth Williams.

