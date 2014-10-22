Steve Coogan replaces Philip Seymour Hoffman on Showtime”s “Happyish”

When Hoffman died in February, he had already filmed the pilot for “Happyish” and Showtime had just picked up the series, a dark examination of the pursuit of happiness, for 10 episodes. Showtime will now reshoot the pilot with the British actor.

Morena Baccarin lands on “Gotham”

The “Homeland” alum will play the iconic DC Comics role of Dr. Leslie Thompkins.

ABC orders “Shark Tank” spinoff “Beyond the Tank”

The companion series will follow-up on the “Shark Tank” participants.

Lydia Hearst joins WEtv”s “South of Hell”

Patty Hearst”s model/actress daughter will play a fiery southern belle in the horror series from Eli Roth.

ABC buys a millennial vs. baby boomer comedy set at a PBS station

“The Big Hole” is from “The Do List” director/writer Maggie Carey (wife of Bill Hader). It”ll focus on a generational clash between an entitled millennial and her baby boomer boss at a failing Montana PBS station.

Check out Adrianne Palicki in her “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” Mockingbird suit

Marvel has posted pics of Bobbi Morse in her own tactical suit.

British actor Nick Frost to star in “The Finger” pilot on ABC

He”ll play the world”s most famous jewel thief who struggles to settle down and live a normal life.

TNT spinning off “Cold Justice”

The spinoff will revolve around two crime experts solving sex crimes, rather than homicides.

A&E to host a “Growing Up Gotti” 10-year reunion

The Gottis will appear in a special on Nov. 10 marking the anniversary of their reality show, which lasted from 2004 to 2005.

Watch Kirk Cameron reenact 6 years of “Growing Pains” in 6 seasons — his kids have never watched the show

Cameron, after wearing a wig for “Seaver Fever,” says he doesn't want his children to see him and wife Chelsea Noble as a couple on TV.