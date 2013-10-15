Steve McQueen on ’12 Years’ squeamishness: ‘It’s the truth and should be respected as such’

Much has been made the last couple of days about the “tough medicine” of Steve McQueen’s slavery drama “12 Years a Slave.” Two stories, one at the LA Times and another at The Wrap, played up modest attendance at the film’s Academy screening* this weekend as evidence that its “brutal” depictions are keeping the squeamish at bay.
In reality, though, this is just another step the media has taken in doing another disservice to a film that is hardly something you have to take a deep breath and suffer through. (The first disservice, of course, being breathless proclamations that it was the Best Picture Oscar contender to beat.) The film’s account of slavery is unflinching, yes, but some reports, ever since it was first unveiled for audiences at the Telluride Film Festival, would have you believe it was shackles by way of Gaspar Nöe or Eli Roth rather than the thoughtful Brit at the helm.
All of this was on my mind this morning when I talked to McQueen about the movie, so I led in with it. Is his film so brutal, I asked.
“It’s the truth,” McQueen said. “But it’s not like you’re seeing a horror film. This is about the truth and it should be respected as such because this is how I’m able speak to you; part of my family had to go through that and over 25 million African Americans had to go through that, too. So to turn one’s back on it is to turn your back on how people came to exist in America. We don’t turn our backs on Holocaust survivors and it would be indecent to do so. This is about the truth, that’s all. Plain and simple.”
And for those people, Academy members or otherwise, taking the media’s lead on this and forming some view of “12 Years a Slave” as something more akin to a “Saw” movie, take heart: it’s really not that bad. I’d even wager you’ve seen much worse. Don’t take my word for it, take Tim Gray’s at Variety. But even if it were such a difficult sit, as McQueen says, one should respect it for what it is, the truth of our nation’s history.
Oh, by the way, to that AMPAS member quoted in the LA Times piece who said he or she had read all about the Civil War and slavery and didn’t need to see a movie repeating what he or she already knew, I’d like to see you try and be consistent with that facile reasoning from film to film. I imagine it will inevitably cave on you at some point. Have a little respect for art? You are, after all, a member of an organization that annually tips its hat to such a thing.
Stay tuned for more with McQueen and others on the film in the coming days.
“12 Years a Slave” arrives in theaters this Friday.
*It’s worth noting, respect my fellow awards beat analysts as I do, that it is increasingly pointless to report on Academy screenings that seat 1,000 people — be it attendance or reception — as if they are an indication of what the 6,000-member organization will collectively think of a film.
Did I watch the same film as some of these people? Some of these individuals are making it out to be akin to torture porn. Disappointing, I agree with McQueen’s stance that I found love in the film more than anything, really. A beautiful and essential film that the media is spinning into a bunch of different things, none of which it actually is.
These things are very exaggerated always. Out of Cannes there were claims that Only God Forgives was horrifically violent. Maybe I am desensitized but I did not find it so. It wasn’t like the level of violence was exponentially higher or something.
Though Antichrist had lived up to its reputation. I wonder if Heli will.
Part of a general dumbing down and sanitizing of everything that depicts uncomfortable truths about real life; honestly, people go and watch these inane super hero movies, etc and sit through all sorts of bloody gruesome scenes which, I guess, is tolerable because it’s fiction.
The media doesn’t do many favors about much of anything – with all the internet blather and everyone feeling they have to fill up the millions of acres of internet space to get hits to obscure websites and blogs.
I no longer read reviews; never find one person’s opinion much use to me with respect to something artistic and/or subjective. If people are influenced by the shrieks of horror from media “critics” on this film, then that is their problem – maybe thinking for oneself is a good idea, after all.
Question to those who have seen it: how is Alfre Woodard in the film? I just found outsomething about the character that intrigues me. Could she ride a wave to a nomination or is she just good in a small role?
She’s good, but it’s very much a cameo role. The film is filled with excellent performances, so it’s hard to single her out. Only the main players (Lupita, Michael, Chiwetel, maybe Sarah) are likely to get nominated.
I guess they rather the fictionalized garbage of “The Birth of a Nation”.
