Watch: It’s raining ivory in first teaser for Steven Soderbergh’s Liberace biopic

Watch out for those falling piano keys.

The first teaser trailer for HBO’s Liberace biopic “Behind the Candelabra” has been released, and I do mean “teaser,” as the 30-second spot offers no actual footage from the upcoming television film but rather a cascade of plummeting ivory set against a black background.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Michael Douglas as the famed pianist, the film is based on the 1988 book “Behind the Candelabra: My Life with Liberace,” in which co-author Scott Thorson (played by Matt Damon) details his five-year live-in relationship with the flamboyant superstar.

Check out the teaser below and let us know what you think.

“Behind the Candelabra: The Secret Life of Liberace” premieres on Sunday, May 26.

