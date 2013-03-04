Watch: It’s raining ivory in first teaser for Steven Soderbergh’s Liberace biopic

03.04.13 5 years ago

Watch out for those falling piano keys.

The first teaser trailer for HBO’s Liberace biopic “Behind the Candelabra” has been released, and I do mean “teaser,” as the 30-second spot offers no actual footage from the upcoming television film but rather a cascade of plummeting ivory set against a black background.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Michael Douglas as the famed pianist, the film is based on the 1988 book “Behind the Candelabra: My Life with Liberace,” in which co-author Scott Thorson (played by Matt Damon) details his five-year live-in relationship with the flamboyant superstar.

Check out the teaser below and let us know what you think.

“Behind the Candelabra: The Secret Life of Liberace” premieres on Sunday, May 26.
 

