Steven Spielberg has made war movies, horror movies, alien movies, animated movies, dinosaur movies, biopics, period pieces, and (soon) musicals. There’s one genre he hasn’t tackled, though: superheroes. But after realizing that $10 billion isn’t nearly as cool as $11 billion, the prolific visionary signed up to direct Blackhawk, based on the DC comic of the same name. (Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the film, like all previous DC Entertainment movies.) Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Joss Whedon, and David Ayer welcome him to the club.

Blackhawk was first introduced in 1941 by Quality Comics before the property was acquired by DC Comics in 1957. In the comics, Blackhawk was the leader of the Blackhawk Squadron, an elite group of pilots that fought in World War II. Spielberg is currently prepping the fifth Indiana Jones movie, which will be his next project. Production on Blackhawk would not only have to come after that, but also after West Side Story, the film that Spielberg has said he’ll direct following the Indiana Jones movie. (Via)

The script is being written by David Koepp, who previously worked with Spielberg on Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and most recently, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Between this news, and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn getting her own movie, it’s a good day for DC.

Just don’t tell them about Infinity War.

