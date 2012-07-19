Spielberg chooses Chris Hemsworth for ‘Robopocalypse’ lead

Chris Hemsworth is ready to kick some robot ass…and no, we’re not talking about “Transformers 4.”

The “Avengers” star, who in the last year has enjoyed an extraordinary run of box-office hits that also includes “Thor” and “Snow White and the Huntsman,” has won the coveted lead role in director Steven Spielberg’s “Robopocalypse,” according to Deadline. While not a done deal yet, it’s being reported that the Oscar-winning director recently met with Hemsworth for the part and came away impressed enough to cast him.

Based on the best-selling novel by Daniel H. Wilson, “Robopocalypse” centers on a near-future world that has been taken over by an artificial intelligence known as Archos, which becomes bent on destroying humankind.

The film’s screenplay was written by Drew Goddard (“Cloverfield,” “The Cabin in the Woods”), who began crafting the script even prior to the completion of the novel, which Spielberg got an early jump on. Jointly financed by Dreamworks and 20th Century Fox, the film has been slated for an April 25, 2014 release.

Hemsworth’s next film is the long-delayed “Red Dawn” remake, which was shot way back in 2009 before he became a star. The Dan Bradley-directed action flick will finally see the light of day on November 21.

Also in the pipeline for the actor are superhero sequel “Thor: The Dark World”, which was recently slated for a November 8, 2013 release, as well as director Ron Howard’s “Rush,” which focuses on champion Formula 1 racer Niki Lauda and his return to racing only six weeks following a horrific 1976 crash that nearly took his life and left him permanently scarred. Hemsworth plays the role of Lauda’s main rival James Hunt in the film, which is expected to hit theaters sometime next year.

Do you think Hemsworth is the right man to carry “Robopocalypse” for Spielberg? Sound off in the comments!