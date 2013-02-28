Steven Spielberg named president of this year’s Cannes Film Festival jury

Hey, who needs a third Best Director win? On the heels of his Oscar night disappointment, Steven Spielberg received some solace in the form of a very different, though arguably no less prestigious, cinematic honor: he’s been named the the president of the Competition jury at the 66th Cannes Film Festival. (Not that it will have come as a surprise to him, of course: he provisionally accepted the job when it was offered to him two years ago.)
“My admiration for the steadfast mission of the Festival to champion the international language of movies is second to none,” said Spielberg in response to the announcement. “The most prestigious of its kind, the festival has always established the motion picture as a cross cultural and generational medium.”
Only the greatest of the film world’s great and good have been deemed fit for this role by the prestigious French fest: past American filmmakers to have held the position include Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, David Lynch, Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood and Tim Burton. Last year’s president was the Italian actor-auteur Nanni Moretti, who won the Palme d’Or in 2001 for “The Son’s Room.”
Spielberg may seem a more mainstream pick than usual, but he has his own history with Cannes. Like all the aforementioned names, he has also competed for the Palme d’Or — way back in 1974, with his very first theatrical feature, “The Sugarland Express.” (It didn’t win the big one, but he shared the Best Screenplay award with co-writers Hal Barwood and Matthew Robbins.) And while he’s never been in Competition since, he’s maintained his relationship with the Croisette: “E.T.” had its world premiere in an out-of-competition slot at the festival in 1982, as did “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008.
“The memory of my first Cannes Film Festival, nearly 31 years ago with the debut of ‘E.T.,’ is still one of the most vibrant memories of my career,” Spielberg further stated. (Was he not present in 1974, or has it slipped his mind?) “For over six decades, Cannes has served as a platform for extraordinary films to be discovered and introduced to the world for the first time. It is an honor and a privilege to preside over the jury of a festival that proves, again and again, that cinema is the language of the world.”
With or without his Cannes credentials, Spielberg is, as the foremost directorial brand name in all cinema, an inarguably worthy choice. It’s also worth noting the extreme high regard in which the French hold him and his work: in 2010, august film journal Cahiers du Cinéma named “War of the Worlds” one of the 10 best films of the previous decade.
Indeed, the only surprising thing about Spielberg’s selection is that it’s taken this long to happen — and not for lack of trying on the festival’s part. Festival president Gilles Jacob states that they had been courting Spielberg for some time, but this was the first year the director’s busy schedule allowed for it:
“It was with ‘E.T.,’ that I screened as a world premiere in ’82, that ties were made of the type you never forget. Ever since, I”ve often asked Steven to be Jury President, but he”s always been shooting a film. So when this year I was told, ‘E.T., phone home,’ I understood and immediately replied: ‘At last!'”
This year’s Cannes Film Festival runs from 15 to 25 May. Once again, we’ll be in attendance. Roll on spring.
Complètement fou! Besides, intresting choice with Spielberg, I wonder how he assembles his Jury.
Well, the jury president isn’t responsible for assembling the jury — that’s up to festival brass.
I see, didn´t know that. I thought that Scorsese invited Winona Ryder into the Jury when he was President in 1998 (because they worked together in “Age of Innocence” and respect each other very much)?
My first thougth: what a collasal waste of his time. This is a guy who can get practically any project he wants to do greenlit. How many days that he could have spent working on a movie will he spend doing this instead? But I suppose he needs a rest like everyone else.
“How many days that he could have spent working on a movie will he spend doing this instead?”
Um, eleven?
I think this could be quite an inspired choice. Despite some of Spielberg’s more mainstream leanings as a director (I like a lot of his films but he isn’t really a Cannes auteur), I know he has always been a major champion of world cinema (didn’t he present honorary Oscars to Akira Kurosawa and Stanley Kubrick?) so I am really excited to see what comes of his jury duty.
Although it is fun to find out who is on the jury, I’m much more interested in finding out what films are in the official selection. That announcement usually comes in mid-April, no? Do you have any predictions for films that you think will show up at the festival this year, Guy? (or more importantly are there any films that you are hoping will show up that you really want to see?)
Guy, I also would be grateful if you post a list of possible films of Cannes 2013 in the next weeks. I think Asghar Farhadi’s next film is a sure thing!
Agreed, Mykill, I quite love this selection. I’m not his A-#1 fan, but there’s no question that Spielberg loves movies, and I imagine he’ll take his role here very seriously. It will be fun to speculate about how his own aesthetic will come into play when he’s deliberating.
As for the movies themselves, the only thing I’m certain of is that Thierry Fremaux has been leaving frantic messages on James Gray’s voicemail for the last six months, asking if “Lowlife” will be ready in time.
I agree Liz – it always seems like the eventual winner of the Palm d’or seems to make “sense” when you remember who the Jury president is (even though it is up to the entire jury to vote – there usually is a throughline that matches with the president’s aesthetic/tastes in film.) I will be quite curious how this comes into play with Spielberg in charge…
I can imagine that Fremaux has ceremoniously left a slot open for any James Gray film just in case at this point, but I am really anxious to see the film so I am happy if it is included. I’m also really loving the sound of The Past (the name of the film that Vargha suggested above) b/c that combination of Farhadi, Tahar Rahim, and Berenice Bejo really sounds like a great match. I can imagine Farhadi would be interested in sending a film to Cannes to try and get some of that hardware to match his awards from Berlin recently.
I for one am really excited about the new films from Catherine Breillat (starring Isabelle Huppert!!!!) and Ari Folman. I’m pretty sure The Congress is gonna be ready in time since it’s been worked on for like 3 years now, but I’m not sure about the Breillat film. There’s a lot of films to choose from although I am kinda bummed about the Lars Von Trier film not competing (since it isn’t done yet) – I would’ve loved to have seen the press conference for that film especially after last time he was there (even if he swore of press I’m sure he would’ve had something shocking planned…)
Vargha: We’re planning just such a feature.
Mykill- Best example of this is The White Ribbon winning with the Jury President being Isabelle Hupert… or Somewhere winning with Venice with Tarantino as president.
The worst is Fahrenheit 9/11 winning “unanimously” when Tarantino was JP in Cannes, but seeing the other winners, it’s not hard to imagine he cut a deal with other jury members, allowing them to make their political statement with him picking the other winners.
The Dude – those are both great examples and the list is endless. I even felt like Tim Burton picking Uncle Boonmee made a lot of sense, or Sean Penn going with The Class, but I could go on all day. I’ll be interested to see what films are selected and to found out any similarities that would match them up with Spielberg’s aesthetic.
Poor Spielberg. He may never win a third Oscar for director. He may have to be happy with only two.