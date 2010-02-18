Steven Spielberg’s ‘Nine Lives’ may have second life on NBC

Steven Spielberg’s “Nine Lives” failed to make it to air on Sci Fi Channel several years back, but the project may find new life on NBC.

Sci Fi Channel (now Syfy) ordered “Nine Lives” as a 12-hour miniseries project. The reunion of “Taken” scribe Les Bohem and super-producer Steven Spielberg was supposed to air in 2007.

The project, focusing on people using near-death experiences to reunite with deceased loved ones (and experiencing the kind of unfortunate blowback they could have avoided if only they’d just watched “Flatliners”), eventually didn’t move from the announcement stage into actual production.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter , NBC is interesting in revamping “Nine Lives” as a possible direct-to-series project. The current key is Bohem revamping the script as a network series-launcher, rather than as a cable miniseries piece.

The trade says NBC won’t make any decision on the future of “Nine Lives” until reading Bohem’s new script treatment.