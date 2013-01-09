Steven Spielberg won’t direct ‘Robopocalypse’ this spring after all

Steven Spielberg has indefinitely delayed his much-anticipated return to the sci-fi genre.
The “Lincoln” helmer has put a hold on his plans to direct a big-budget adaptation of “Robopocalypse,” the futuristic Daniel H. Wilson novel that was to go in front of the cameras this spring with stars Anne Hathaway and Chris Hemsworth. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spielberg felt he needed more time to work on the project before moving forward, with a representative for the director citing budget problems and an inadequate script.
The storyline of the book centers on the efforts of a small band of human survivors to bring down a malevolent artificial intelligence named Archos, who has wiped out much of the Earth’s population.
Spielberg recently earned a Golden Globe nod for directing “Lincoln” (click here for a full list of nominees), which is vying for a total of seven awards at the upcoming ceremony, including one for star Daniel Day-Lewis. On the flipside, the director was a surprise shut-out at today’s BAFTA nominations.
So now he’s free to direct Episode VII!!! Yay!!!
No, he will be free to direct Jurassic Park 4, hopefully.
Looks like the writers of Rise of the Planet of the Apes are writing JPIV, so good news there. And Joe Johnston really wants to direct it. Spielberg hasn’t expressed any interest in directing another Jurassic Park film or Star Wars for that matter. My only hope is he’ll read the Arndt script for Episode VII and fall in love with it…
I really wanted to see this. I’m hoping this means another fantastic project comes along for Mr. Spielberg.
Dammit, Spielberg, John Williams isn’t going to be around forever. Get cracking on another movie!
Jeez, you know Hollywood is tightening its belt when even Spielberg can’t secure a budget. What chance does At the Mountains of Madness have?