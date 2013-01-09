Steven Spielberg won’t direct ‘Robopocalypse’ this spring after all

Steven Spielberg has indefinitely delayed his much-anticipated return to the sci-fi genre.

The “Lincoln” helmer has put a hold on his plans to direct a big-budget adaptation of “Robopocalypse,” the futuristic Daniel H. Wilson novel that was to go in front of the cameras this spring with stars Anne Hathaway and Chris Hemsworth. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spielberg felt he needed more time to work on the project before moving forward, with a representative for the director citing budget problems and an inadequate script.

The storyline of the book centers on the efforts of a small band of human survivors to bring down a malevolent artificial intelligence named Archos, who has wiped out much of the Earth’s population.

Spielberg recently earned a Golden Globe nod for directing “Lincoln” (click here for a full list of nominees), which is vying for a total of seven awards at the upcoming ceremony, including one for star Daniel Day-Lewis. On the flipside, the director was a surprise shut-out at today’s BAFTA nominations.

