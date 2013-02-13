Steven Spielberg’s 25 greatest movies to date – 1974 to 2012

Steven Spielberg may have lost the DGA Award honor to Ben Affleck a few weeks ago, but the legendary filmmaker is still tops in the mind of the HitFix editorial team. Spielberg’s critically acclaimed drama “Lincoln” landed 12 Academy Awards nominations last month and director added two more for an astounding tally of 15 lifetime nods and three wins (not counting the Irving G. Thalberg honor). And at a spry 66-years-old, Spielberg shows no signs of slowing down.

To honor Spielberg’s career at this laudatory moment, the HitFix team including Alan Sepinwall, Drew McWeeny, Dan Fienberg, Kris Tapley, Guy Lodge, Dave Lewis, Chris Eggertsen and myself ranked the director’s all-time top 25 films. And yes, if you guessed that means “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull” and “Hook” did not make the cut you truly know us too well (“Duel” didn’t qualify as it was only released theatrically outside the U.S.). Where did the rest of Spielberg’s impressive body of work land? Click on the gallery story to find out. Afterward, select your own personal top 10 picks of Spielberg’s directing career in the poll below.