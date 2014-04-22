Steven Yeun and Felicia Day sink their teeth into ‘Chew’

(CBR) After years in various forms of development, an adaptation of John Layman and Rob Guillory's “Chew” is in production as an animated feature. The Hollywood Reporter has word that two performers familiar to fans of genre fiction — Steven Yeun and Felicia Day — are on board to voice lead characters Tony Chu and Amelia Mintz, respectively.

Yeun plays Glenn on AMC's “The Walking Dead,” and Day is the creator and star of popular web series “The Guild.” THR notes that both are professed fans of the Image Comics series.

Layman wrote the script for the feature, which will be directed by Jeff Krelitz, who picked up the rights to “Chew” last year, after work on a TV series adaptation stalled at Circle and Confusion and Showtime. Krelitz and partner David Boxenbaum were reported to have purchased “Heavy Metal” magazine earlier this year, and are also adapting another Image series, “Peter Panzerfaust.” Krelitz and Boxenbaum will produce “Chew” under their Heavy Metal banner.

Based on Krelitz's Twitter account , voiceover work for “Chew” started last week. The “Chew” animated project is targeted for digital and home release.

“Chew,” the story of a “Cibopath” detective who receives psychic impressions from what he eats, debuted at Image in 2009. The book won “Best New Series” at the Eisner Awards in 2010.