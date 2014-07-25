Stevie Nicks sets release date for ’24 Karat Gold’ set

Stevie Nicks will mine her past on new album, “24 Karat Gold: Songs From The Vault,” out Oct. 7 on Warner Bros.

The album, recorded in Nashville and Los Angeles and produced by Eurythmics” Dave Stewart, famed session/touring guitarist/producer Waddy Wachtel and Nicks, features music written by the Fleetwood Mac enchantress between 1969 and 1995, Nicks tells Billboard. “Each song is a lifetime. Each song has a soul. Each song has a purpose. Each song is a love story,” she said. “They represent my life behind the scenes, the secrest, the broken hearts, the broken hearted and the survivors. These songs are the memories-the 24-karat gold rings in the blue box.”

The album will in various editions. The standard packaging includes photos taken by Nicks over the last several decades. A deluxe CD set will include two bonus tracks and a 48-page photo booklet. A limited edition double vinyl set will be released a week prior, on Sept. 29.

Nicks will begin previewing snippets of songs from the album Aug. 5 via her Instagram account, stevienicksofficial.

She returns to the road with Fleetwood Mac on Sept. 30. The tour includes the long-awaited return of singer/keyboardist Christine McVie to the band.