‘Still Alice’ trailer: Will Julianne Moore finally take home the Oscar?

Julianne Moore is looking like an Oscar winner in the trailer for “Still Alice.”
Awards-season watchers are already pegging Moore as the likely Best Actress winner at next year's show, and it's about time: the four-time nominee has yet to take home the gold despite turning in a slew of stunning performances over a career spanning nearly 25 years. Based on Lisa Genova's bestselling novel of the same name, the Sony Classics film centers on a cognitive psychologist (Moore) as she grapples with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.
Also starring Alec Baldwin, Kristen Stewart and Kate Bosworth, the film received a limited Oscar-qualifying run this month and is slated for wide release on Jan. 16.
For the record, Moore's four Oscar nominations were for “Boogie Nights” (Supporting), “The End of the Affair” (Leading), “Far from Heaven” (Leading) and “The Hours” (Supporting) – the latter two of which came in the same year. My personal favorite? Her performance in Todd Haynes' incredible 1995 drama “Safe,” which brought her an Independent Spirit nod.
Watch the “Still Alice” trailer below.
She is one of my very favorite actors, male or female. Her performances in Safe, Boogie Nights and Far From Heaven rank among my favorites. I’d be elated to see her win.
I’m going to be so emotional when they finally give her the Oscar.
She looks incredible in this.
I keep thinking this is one to watch out for in many races. It’s a great ensemble and could get that SAG nod and if enough people watch the film Baldwin could take a BSActor nom. Best Adapted Screenplay is another it could strike in. Just a beautiful movie that sticks with you.
Keep dreaming. The screenplay is too shallow to get any nominations. It only has one focus and gives the supporting cast almost nothing to do. Baldwin had little chemistry with Moore, and looked like he wanted to be somewhere else from start to finish.
The direction was nothing special, and I have to disagree. It’s not a film that sticks with you. Julianne’s performance may linger for a while, but overall, the film itself leaves little impression.
That’s why Sony is so desperate to squeeze at least one other nomination out of Still Alice, because as it is, Moore’s winning various awards just points out that she’s really the only reason to see the film.
The Academy engraver may as well pen Julianne’s name on that statue now; save some time on Oscar night.
Still, Alice was very moving; that last scene between Moore and Stewart, ughhhh.
Would be wonderful if Moore finally wins the Oscar. She will win plenty of other awards this year, too. Cotillard is coming on strong, but I believe that is critics saying Hey, Remember her when filling out the Oscar ballot for a nomination.
I think it is critics saying “Hey, we liked her performance better”.
i really want her to win…not only because she is my favourite but because she deserves it so much !!!
This whole Moore thing kind of reminds me of when Jeff Bridges crashed the race and won for Crazy Heart.
Wonder if Kristen Stewart ends up with a, “Maggie Gyllenhaal in Crazy Heart” surprise Supporting Actress nomination?
Stewart isn’t on anyone’s top ten list, she was snubbed by the Independent Spirit Awards, and she did nothing extraordinary in Still Alice, so no, she’s not getting nominated for anything.
She didn’t even create a character, she just played herself: a spoiled brat who refused to go to college and just wanted to act. That’s her. You don’t win awards when you show no range and you don’t stretch yourself as an actress.
She brought all her usual tics, from lip biting and stuttering to head shaking and playing with her hair. She was the same angsty teen as she has been in every other film she’s made. Which is why she’s not getting nominated for anything and why she’s currently unemployed with nothing lined up for next year.
Of course she will take home her first Oscar. Everyone knows that and it is so well deserved, there’s not even a question about that. I’m completely in awe of her soul-shredding, ferocious, phenomenal turn as Dr. Alice Howland and equally of her raw, wild, tremendous work as Havana Segrand in Cronenberg’s Maps to the stars this year. Julianne Moore is one of those actresses who truly honor the art of film with their presence every time they decide to act. Her skills, her versatility, her apparent limitless emotional depth and her constant desire to defy audience’s expectations of her make her such an example of uncompromising brilliance in acting that it’s simply overwhelming. There’s not even a hint of doubt that she’ll finally win a much deserved and indeed long overdue Oscar and at least it would be nice to see Marion Cotillard deservedly sitting among the nominees and applauding her. That’s what every fan of Cotillard says all these months, that’s what will seem like a real Oscar win in her case. It’s Moore’s to lose and Cotillard is not even her strongest rival to that Oscar race. That would maybe be Reese Witherspoon for Wild and it’s still unlikely anyonce could take that Oscar from the incredible Julianne Moore. Cotillard will possibly end up being left out again after her brilliant turn in Two Days, One Night (and also The Immigrant), as it happened with her performances in films like Rust and Bone, Nine and Inception and that’s a shame. Moore is going to win this and she deserves one for her entire body of work (The Oscars should have built a statue with her name on it just for giving performances like the ones they snubbed in films like Safe and Magnolia, for example). It’s so great to watch brave, daring and exceptional actresses earning wins and nominations from The Academy Awards and any awards group that may spread awareness for the films they’re in and the chameleonic Julianne Moore definitely deserves a place among them. She’ll be a more than worthy winner come February 22, 2015. She elevates the whole film with a performance of heartbreaking emotional power and makes the story of Alice stay in your mind long after the credits roll.