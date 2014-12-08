‘Still Alice’ trailer: Will Julianne Moore finally take home the Oscar?

Julianne Moore is looking like an Oscar winner in the trailer for “Still Alice.”

Awards-season watchers are already pegging Moore as the likely Best Actress winner at next year's show, and it's about time: the four-time nominee has yet to take home the gold despite turning in a slew of stunning performances over a career spanning nearly 25 years. Based on Lisa Genova's bestselling novel of the same name, the Sony Classics film centers on a cognitive psychologist (Moore) as she grapples with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Also starring Alec Baldwin, Kristen Stewart and Kate Bosworth, the film received a limited Oscar-qualifying run this month and is slated for wide release on Jan. 16.

For the record, Moore's four Oscar nominations were for “Boogie Nights” (Supporting), “The End of the Affair” (Leading), “Far from Heaven” (Leading) and “The Hours” (Supporting) – the latter two of which came in the same year. My personal favorite? Her performance in Todd Haynes' incredible 1995 drama “Safe,” which brought her an Independent Spirit nod.

Watch the “Still Alice” trailer below.