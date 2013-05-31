Stone Temple Pilots and Chester Bennington plan more music

Scott Weiland”s head may explode. Chester Bennington and Stone Temple Pilots plan to “hammer out some more music.”

The Linkin Park frontman told Rolling Stone, “Next week we”re going back in the studio.” Bennington first fronted STP a few weeks ago at KROQ”s Weenie Roast. They played again Thursday night at the MAP/MusicCares Fund Benefit.

The reconfigured group already released its first single, “Out Of Time,” and most songs will likely follow in the same way. “Everything we”re doing is on our own, so we”re just taking it one track at a time,” says Bennington, who remains in Linkin Park as well. “We would love to sit down and hammer out a record, but the reality is we”re gonna make music, we”re gonna make a lot of it, and we”re gonna be in a position to release a single at a time, go out and really give people music the way they want to get it.” STP has not signed with a label.

STP filed suit last week against former lead singer Scott Weiland, demanding that he stop using the name Stone Temple Pilots and even stop singing STP songs. Weiland has not countersued yet, but threatened legal action in his on-line response.