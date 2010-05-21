Stop what you’re doing and watch Robyn’s ‘Dancing on My Own’ right now

Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” started streaming around the web a couple of weeks ago, but the impact of this standout club track is best experienced in tandem with its Max Vitali-directed music video, below.

First: I love the styling of this clip. The Swedish singer is looking pretty, tough and pretty tough to look away from. The single-earring ensembles, the eye-catching but anti-outlandish outfit choices and the parallels between the set pieces and the angular, tight rhythms of the song itself are beyond agreeable. Those puffs of smoke around the 1:48 mark just kill me.

“Inspired by her love of inherently sad, gay disco anthems,” as it’s described on her website, “Dancing on My Own” really is a tragedy, while simultaneously pronouncing triumph in solitude. Or, rather, Robyn is on fire with “stilletos and broken bottles,” in spite and because of that frustrating former lover.

“Yeah I know it’s stupid / I just gotta see it for myself,” words I know I’ve grumbled in my head before, a clunky, self-conscious and totally believable sentiment that says so much even outside the four walls of a club. Her face shows it, her voice wins it. She beats the air like an impetuous rave kid and busting out some ‘floor moves that even a novice could follow as she concedes: “I’m giving it my all / but I’m not the girl you’re taking home.”

Well, whoever he is, Robyn, he’s the big loser here. This track is slamming, one of my favorite dance tracks this year so far; she has me with every heartbeat.

“Dancing on My Own” will be available June 1 in the U.S. as part of her “Body Talk Pt. 1” EP/record, the first of three parts due this year. Check out my thoughts on the slow-burning first track made available from that set, “None of Dem, here. I personally look forward to “Don”t F*cking Tell Me What To Do.”

Robyn ‘Dancing On My Own’ (Official Video) from Robyn on Vimeo.