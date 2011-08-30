STP’s Scott Weiland covers Radiohead, Smiths, Beatles in digital album

Former Velvet Revolver frontman and Stone Temple Pilots co-founder Scott Weiland is working on his third solo outing; during those recording sessions, he’s had some spare time to pump out some covers, as well.

“A Compilation Of Scott Weiland Cover Songs” is out starting today, digital only, through Live Nation and the singer’s website.

The 12-track set includes his takes on Nirvana, the Beatles, the Smiths, the Stone Roses, Radiohead, the New York Dolls, the Rolling Stones, Depeche Mode, the Lemonheads the Flaming Lips and even two different David Bowie songs (“Fame” and “The Jean Genie”).

The set is up for $15.

Weiland released a memoir, “Not Dead & Not For Sale,” earlier this year.

Here is the tracklist for “Scott Weiland Cover Songs”:

1. I Am The Resurrection (The Stone Rosesâ€‹)

2. Personality Crisis (New York Dolls)

3. Frances Farmer Will Get Her Revenge On Seattle (Nirvana)

4. Let Down (Radiohead)

5. Into Your Arms (Lemonheads)

6. Dead Flowers (The Rolling Stonesâ€‹)

7. Waitin” For A Superman (The Flaming Lipsâ€‹)

8. Revolution (The Beatlesâ€‹)

9. But Not Tonight (Depeche Modeâ€‹)

10. Reel Around The Fountain (The Smithsâ€‹)

11. Fame (David Bowieâ€‹)

12. The Jean Genie (David Bowie)