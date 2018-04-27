Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been a somewhat tumultuous offseason for Stranger Things.

The show’s creators Ross and Matt Duffer are being sued by a filmmaker who claims they stole his original concept and turned it into the hit Netflix series. The brothers, whose attorney called the lawsuit “completely meritless,” also responded to accusations of verbal abuse on set. After an investigation, however, Netflix “found no wrongdoing,” and the Duffers released a joint statement saying, “We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions.”

Speaking of: production for Stranger Things season three began last week, and to celebrate the occasion, Netflix released a video of the cast, including “old friends” Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and (the now very well paid) Millie Bobby Brown, and a “few strangers,” like Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes, and Jake Busey, coming together for the first table read of the season. There’s obviously no new footage, but it’s always nice to hear that now-familiar synth score, and season two’s breakout character is the only who speaks in the promo. “Get out of here, nerds,” demands Priah Ferguson, before shoving the camera away.

Like Game of Thrones, Netflix’s Stranger Things isn’t returning until 2019.