Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Now that Game of Thrones is officially over (you might have heard about this), the next big event show is Stranger Things, which returns to Netflix for season three on July 4. My advice: Skip the barbecue, stay indoors and watch television all day. It’ll be too hot outside. Speaking of being hot: the ladies of Hawkins are hot for Billy in the first clip from the new season, especially Mrs. Wheeler (Nancy and Mike’s mom). Can you blame them? He’s got the basketball skills, the hair, the wispy mustache, the, uh, lifeguard whistle.

The chemistry is undeniable.

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

Flame emoji, or whatever the 1980s version of the flame emoji was. An actual flame? Anyway, this clip plays the beginning of a teen sex comedy, but David Harbour insists that season three has a different tone. “I felt season one was very Stephen King, season two was very Spielberg, and we get even more Spielbergian in our aesthetic. It’s got a lot of color to it this year, we really get into the ‘80s more,” he said. “Also it’s got a lot of love, and it always has from the very beginning. That’s the thing that’s very special about the show, it has tremendous heart. I always get choked up when I watch it, and this season is no different. It takes a lot of risks, but in its essence it’s going to smack you in the heart. It’s really funny and it’s beautiful and there are some big surprises.”

(Via Collider)