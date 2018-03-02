A ‘Stranger Things’ Scene Stealer Will Have A Bigger Role In Season 3

#Stranger Things #Netflix
Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.02.18

NETFLIX

Remember Barb? From Stranger Things season one?

Of course you do, which is ironic because no one else on the Netflix show did, which led to a character who, frankly, is not very nice to her best friend to become an inexplicable meme (and an Emmy nominee). Anyway, you should make like the rest of Hawkins (minus Nancy) and forget Barb — season two had a new scene stealer, and she’s getting a pumped-up role in season three.

Variety reports that Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’ feisty younger sister Erica (she dished out such useful one-liners as, “Like I said, I don’t know and I don’t care”) has been upped to a recurring role next season. She will have an “army of her own friends” and “herself on a wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous new threat,” which I assume means she’s going to dunk on Billy.

“It was going to be a throwaway part,” co-creator Matt Duffer said about Ferguson. “This girl came in from Georgia and just killed it, and then she killed it on set. I was thinking, ‘Maybe she just nailed the audition,’ but it was every day. We were dying. She knocked it out of the park every time we brought her in.”

Netflix also announced that Maya Hawke (as in, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s daughter) has joined the show as an “alternative girl” who is “bored with her mundane day job.” With her parents, no kidding.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things#Netflix
TAGSNETFLIXStranger Things

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP