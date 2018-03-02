NETFLIX

Remember Barb? From Stranger Things season one?

Of course you do, which is ironic because no one else on the Netflix show did, which led to a character who, frankly, is not very nice to her best friend to become an inexplicable meme (and an Emmy nominee). Anyway, you should make like the rest of Hawkins (minus Nancy) and forget Barb — season two had a new scene stealer, and she’s getting a pumped-up role in season three.

Variety reports that Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’ feisty younger sister Erica (she dished out such useful one-liners as, “Like I said, I don’t know and I don’t care”) has been upped to a recurring role next season. She will have an “army of her own friends” and “herself on a wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous new threat,” which I assume means she’s going to dunk on Billy.

“It was going to be a throwaway part,” co-creator Matt Duffer said about Ferguson. “This girl came in from Georgia and just killed it, and then she killed it on set. I was thinking, ‘Maybe she just nailed the audition,’ but it was every day. We were dying. She knocked it out of the park every time we brought her in.”

Netflix also announced that Maya Hawke (as in, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s daughter) has joined the show as an “alternative girl” who is “bored with her mundane day job.” With her parents, no kidding.

(Via Variety)