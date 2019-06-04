NETFLIX

“One summer can change everything”

Stranger Things returns to Netflix in exactly one month, on July 4. If you can’t wait that long (same), why not check out the brand-new season three poster below? It’s super colorful, which is to say it’s super 1980s, but there’s also some darkness lingering around the edges. The ground is littered with dead rats; Eleven, Lucas, and Steve are ready for battle (I’ll take Eleven’s bloody-nose powers over Lucas’ slingshot, thank you very much); and nearly a third of the one-sheet is dominated by this season’s monster, which makes the season one Demogorgon look like an adorable kitten (R.I.P. Mews).

The Starcourt Mall, where Steve works at Scoops Ahoy, is also prominently featured on the poster, and the entire season. The second episode of the season is called (with respect to Kevin Smith) “The Mall Rats.” And the finale? “The Battle of Starcourt.” Hopefully it’s better lit than the Battle of Winterfell.

“His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that’s scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he’s going to have to deal with,” actor David Harbour said about the ultra-secretive new season. “You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it’s very unexpected what happens in the end, and it’s very, very moving. I think episode eight is the most moving thing we’ve ever shot.”

Stranger Things premieres on July 4.