Netflix celebrated the beginning of 2019 by taking us back to 1985. That’s when the new season of Stranger Things, which premieres on July 4, takes place, as revealed in a cryptic Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve-indebted teaser trailer. The streaming service also released a poster for season three, which shows Dustin and Max pointing at fireworks and Eleven and Mike creating some fireworks of their own. But why do Eleven and Will, still unfortunately sporting the same bad haircut, look so concerned? The poster appears to be from the perspective of the Demogorgon or… maybe a brand-new monster?

Have a look.

That explains not only Eleven’s expression, but why the ground is covered with dead rats. (One of the episodes this season is even called “The Mall Rats.”)