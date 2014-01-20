Stream Beck’s lush new single ‘Blue Moon’

Gina Ribisi

The orchestral “Blue Moon” opens with a bright, acoustic guitar melody, but launches into the album”s promised melancholy in its first line, “I”m so tired of being alone.” “Morning Phase” is considered a companion album to Beck”s 2002 bummer masterpiece, “Sea Change.” It will be his first studio album of new material since 2008″s “Modern Guilt.”

“Blue Moon” appears in the album”s video trailer, which you can watch below, and will be featured on the “Girls: Volume 2” soundtrack, according to Billboard