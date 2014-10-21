StreamFix: ‘Catching Fire,’ ‘Galaxy Quest,’ and 8 More Essential Streams on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Crackle

StreamFix is your one-stop shop for the web's best streams. Here's the best of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Crackle this week.

Netflix

“Galaxy Quest”

It's strange that we choose to watch other movies when we can just watch “Galaxy Quest” again and again. The awesome movie puts washed-up TV actors from a cult sci-fi hit (played by Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen, Tony Shalhoub, and Alan Rickman) into a real-life space adventure. Perfect chemistry for such an offbeat cast. I'd say, “Sigourney Weaver has never been more bad-ass!” but she achieves such heights in pretty much every movie, doesn't she?

“Alfie”

I'm not much for remakes of Michael Caine's best work (Remember the abysmal “Sleuth” revamp?), but Jude Law actually succeeds here by recreating the debonair man at the heart of the 1966 classic. Susan Sarandon, Marisa Tomei, and Jane Krakowski all pay his conquests here. Oh, Alfie. What's it all about?

“The Firm”

1993 was a great time to be Holly Hunter. She won a Best Actress Oscar for “The Piano” and also scored a Best Supporting Actress nomination for “The Firm,” the single best John Grisham movie. Yes, I've seen “The Pelican Brief.” And “The Client.” You can't beat Cruise, Tripplehorn, and Hackman.

“Shane”

Alan Ladd is a screen legend we could all stand to think more about. His eyebrows alone are Earth-shattering. As rough and wavy as the mountains of a classic Western. And don't forget about the trusty supporting chap Van Heflin, whose work in the noir thriller “Johnny Eager” netted him an Oscar in the '40s.

Hulu

100 (Hulu Plus)

Season two of the post-apocalyptic good time “The 100” will fill you in on the Grounders culture and way more background on what's happening at Mount Weather.

Grimm

As the show enters its fourth season, Nick has lost his powers, Adalind's fighting to get that baby back, and Renard's life is in serious jeopardy.

Constantine

John Constantine's just trying to keep the underworld at bay, OK? Tilda Swinton has that covered for us in real life, but on TV, John Constantine's the man for the gig.

Amazon Prime

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

I don't think we talked enough about how much this movie improved on the first “Hunger Games,” which felt labored. In fact, I would call this Jennifer Lawrence's best movie. Don't even get me started on the weird schlock of “Silver Linings Playbook.” Don't even!

Crackle

“Sports Jeopardy!”

Check out the new episode of the Dan Patrick-hosted trivia tourney. In episode four we get our first female contestant in Betsy Schroeder, who was also a champion on regular “Jeopardy!” back in 2012.