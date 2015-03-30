Streaming service tidal gets Jay Z, Kanye, Rihanna support

“The Tides They Are-A Changing,” Jay Z tweeted Sunday night, trumpeting the arrival of Tidal, the Swedish high-quality audio streaming service that the rapper recently purchased. Beyoncé, Kanye West, Jack White's Third Man Records, Rihanna, Madonna, Arcade Fire, Coldplay, Daft Punk and Nicki Minaj are among those who have aligned with Tidal, changing their Twitter profile photo to cyan blue in support of Jay Z's fledgling service. “Together, we can turn the tide and make music history. Start by turning your profile picture blue,” Kanye tweeted, while Madonna wrote, “Music…

Read the rest of Jay Z, Kanye, Rihanna Throw Support Behind Streaming Service Tidal at RollingStone.com