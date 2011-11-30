Streep defends subjective politics of ‘Iron Lady’

Unlike my esteemed colleague, I must admit I was pretty thrilled with the outcome of yesterday’s New York Film Critics’ Circle Awards — within the bracket of likely Oscar contenders, they picked the most formally adventurous and openly lovable option for their top prize, recognizing that it’s principally its director’s achievement to boot. Awards for supporting performances, foreign language film and cinematography were all as well-deserved as they were predictable, and if Brad Pitt’s Best Actor prize came as a surprise, it’s good see a major star rewarded for raising his game in worthy projects.
The one major award I was less than pleased with, you probably won’t be surprised to hear, was Meryl Streep’s Best Actress prize for “The Iron Lady” — her fifth win with the Gotham crowd. The performance, I suppose, is accomplished enough (though far from the most inspired or affecting work in the category this year), but it’s surrounded by a film so muddled and misguided as to steer even its expert star into the wrong tonal territory on occasion.
I’ll save my full thoughts on “The Iron Lady” for a review later this week — my Twitter followers already have some idea of how little I like it — but my problems with it are split fairly evenly between its structural and technical ineptitude and its ludicrously myopic politics. Not only highly selective with Thatcher’s laundry-list of socially destructive policies and decisions, the film’s take on the ones it does cop to is still, shall we say, pretty creative.
That’s a subjective view, of course, so it’s prudent of Streep herself to remind us that the film is entitled to its own. USA Today reports that while in Washington to accept her Kennedy Center honor this weekend — it sure is a good week for the actress — Streep presented “The Iron Lady” to an audience of political types, former state senators and governors among them. Perhaps anticipating a more politically concerned response to the film, she had a clever semi-defence ready:
“This is not a biopic,” the actress warned the packed audience before the feature directed by her Mamma Mia! maestro Phyllida Lloyd began. Instead, The Iron Lady presents an older Thatcher as she flashes back to the highs and lows of her career while staving off dementia. “It’s a subjective look back,” Streep explained. “As close to the truth as fiction will allow.”
Hard to argue with that: “The Iron Lady” is as free to interpret its subject however it wishes as I am to find that interpretation dramatically and/or ideologically ill-considered. As it stands, for a film that was pitched all along as a mere performance showcase, I’m increasingly interested in tracking the critical response to it as a whole.
Guy this is important and has nothing to do with The Iron Lady- when will be able to hear your insightful thoughts on Young Adult. Your tweet was such a tease… come on man!
I’m guessing that film critics in the UK are ignoring the coincidence of the Euro crumbling and the most un-Thatcherite economies in Europe (Greece, Spain, Portugal) going belly-up at the very moment “The Iron Lady” is being released.
Guy, don’t you think that Meryl has a point? She says “It’s a subjective look back”, the key word being ‘subjective’. I don’t know much about her “reign” as a prime minister, since I’m not from UK, and I can’t judge, but the truth is always somewhere in between. It would be ridiculous for the movie to critisize her very much since it is told from her perspective (well sort of…). I am interested in your opinion about the movie without your political subjectivity, if it is possible. Is it good filmaking (which I doubt, considering who is the director) and did Meryl nailed it again? Thanks!
Did you read my last paragraph? I acknowledge her point.
Oh how I wish you would fixate on berating some other actress for just a little while. I won’t bother reading your review. In fact, I never do. All the reviews I have read are in the “amazing” performance category.
Why did you bother reading this, then? Just curious.
I’m with you UTAHPRIME. Clearly some critics lack subjectivity and I have In Contention as proof.
“Clearly some critics lack subjectivity”
Huh? Criticism is built on subjectivity — I don’t think it’s possible for a critic to lack it. (Perhaps you mean objectivity?)
By the way, it is Streep’s fifth NYFCC award not her fifth award with the Gotham crowd.
I meant ‘Gotham’ in the geographical sense, not as a reference to the Gotham Awards, which I am quite aware are different from the NYFCC Awards.
Should’ve picked a different set of words. I was confused as well.
Another overly sensitive liberal Brit bashing the movie because it did not portray Thatcher as a blood-sucking monster. Here we go again.
Bingo.
I have to say that’s my impression as well, but I’ve been trying to give Guy the benefit of the doubt. It’s too bad that this movie seems to be genuinely bad, but then instead of criticizing the actual film the bemoan that it doesn’t toe the politically orthodox liberal line.
Boy, the Streep fanatics are out in full force! At least the overly sensitive conservative Brit-bashing ones.
I truly don’t have a problem with people bashing Thatcher’s politics in the proper forum because I don’t have a dog in that fight, but it seems that a lot of the reviews I’ve read focus on her politics and not on the movie. I genuinely just want to know what people think of the movie and its craft and not reviewers’ political reactions. I’m giving Guy the benefit of the doubt because we haven’t seen his actual review yet.
And, fwiw, this season I’m a Viola Davis fanatic for sure and I’m about the furthest thing from a Brit basher imaginable. If anything I tend to think of the USA as about the worst country in the Anglosphere.
I just get sick of political orthodoxy, on either side of the spectrum. I find it just as annoying that a lot of rightwingers I know claim The Motorcycle Diaries sucks primarily because they hate Che Guevara. It’s a stupid reason to dislike a movie. I want to know about plot, character, etc., and I haven’t been reading as much about that as I have been reading a bunch of handwringing over the failure to acknowledge Thatcher’s “socially destructive policies and decisions” or whatever.
Politics is relative; filmmaking is a craft. The one relies on what people’s values are, how their consciences are formed, what idea of justice they have, and people from Plato to Confucius to Thomas Moore to Voltaire have reached wildly different conclusions on the subject. The other relies on more objective measures like “The pacing is bad” or “The dialogue is clunky”, and most critics circles and awards bodies have a pretty standard set of criteria they judge things by. I don’t think it’s ludicrous to expect the primary focus of film criticism to be on those things, though I fully understand the criticism may touch on the political issues.
Also, just to ramble on a bit longer, it’s my understanding that the movie really does suck so it’s not like there’s any lack of things for critics to point out that they dislike and sublimate their political frustrations that way.
Oh please unless you ARE Brit then don’t make such ridiculous comments about us being overly sensitive about the blood sucking monster that Thatcher WAS! Its political fact. It’s more about the glamourised or should I say Hollywood-ised portrayal of Thatcher that pisses people off! If you are going to film something then do it proper in the first place or not at all!!! A waste of Streep’s talents to be associated with such shite! However, her performance is no where near as good as the majestic and towering performance of Dame Helen Mirren in The Queen. Cue Streep fanatics ………. LOL!!!
I really hope it’s clear to anyone reading this exchange objectively that I’m not the fanatical one. One of us wants just wants to read a straightforward critique of the film… one of us wants a cellophane hit job portraying a “blood sucking monster”, who, by the way, was still a human being with faults and basic human dignity like any of the rest of us.
Not that Guy always rubs me the right way, but… isn’t it a bit ironic that he is being taken to task for bashing the movie’s politics, when the whole point of the post in the first place is to offer the movie’s side of the story? This article seemed pretty even-handed to me.
My absolute last comment on the subject, because I think this horse has been flogged long past death:
Naturally I meant “celluloid” not “cellophane” above.
I’m very eager to read your review, Guy. Being from the US and not having seen the film yet, I’m hesitant to comment. I’m also curious how a film critic goes about considering a film like this or J Edgar for that matter. Such films would seem to pose particular challenges for any viewer, but I would think that would be especially true for a film critic.
Actually, Guy, I only read a few lines before realizing it was written by you rather than Kris. Like I said, I never read you biased commentaries.
Then why do you even waste your – and our – time with your comments?
Here’s a helpful tip: The author’s name is written under the headline of every article. There’s even a photo. I just don’t want you reading something of Guy’s that may stretch your mind about a topic.
Whether you agree with Thatcher’s politics – or the film’s stance of them – the film itself a complete and utter trainwreck from start to finish. Streep comes off best, but that’s the faintest of praise since everything else about it could very well be described as “whack”. At least Jim Broadbent isn’t in the awards discussion… now there’s a performance that’s outright bad. Yeesh. He’s giving a “Moulin Rouge!” performance in an “Iris” film.
Hm, I find it a bit weird to see conservatives condemning this film for depicting their Maggie as a demented old lady and liberals doing that for whitewashing Thatcher’s politics. It seems politics in film is in the eye of the beholder, I guess. :S
But anyway, films dealing with political figures as (in)famous as Thatcher are almost always subject to some sort of controversy as to their treatment of real-life person(s), and I’m sure the filmmakers behind The Iron Lady knew all along that they’d be called out by a certain group of viewers, conservative or liberal, for the creative decisions they made with the film. There’s no way in hell they thought they’d be able to avoid such altercations. I just think it’s idealistic for anyone to expect critics to judge a biopic like this (or a subjective look whatever) solely based on its technical aspects.
If you don’t agree with what Guy Lodge has to say about the creative decisions made in this film to include or leave out certain parts of Thatcher’s legacy, then just take it as his own opinion or raise constructive counter-arguments, instead of calling him overly sensitive and mistaking it for his personal attack on Meryl Streep.
I’m getting sick of seeing the Meryl brigade spamming the comments section.
Since there haven’t been too many feature films about Thatcher at least being shown internationally it does sound like Iron Lady is a missed opportunity. Maybe another film will be made that dares to show more of Thatcher’s darker side.
It’s always interesting to hear bloggers/prognosticators opinions before the reviews come out for certain films. Some early reactions can be meh to certain movies, then the reviews come out and … bam … the critics love it. On the flip side, I’ve heard raves from bloggers, only then to see that critics loathed the film.
Genuinely intrigued to see what the critics (on both sides of the pond) do with The Iron Lady.