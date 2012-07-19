‘Stretch Armstrong’ moving forward as ‘gritty actioner’ sans Taylor Lautner

Has Hollywood learned nothing from “Battleship”?

Hasbro’s “Stretch Armstrong” movie – which previously had “Twilight” actor Taylor Lautner attached to star before the project jumped studios (it was formerly set up at Universal) – is actually moving forward, with “Crazies” director Breck Eisner signing on to helm. What’s more, it’s been re-envisioned by Eisner and screenwriter Dean Georgaris (“The Manchurian Candidate,” “Paycheck”) as a “gritty actioner.” How they’re gonna make that work exactly is anyone’s guess.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to create a world that is both fresh and exhilarating,” said Eisner (whose previously-announced “Flash Gordon” adaptation appears to be stuck in development hell) in a statement. “What really excites me is the chance to build a hero from the ground up.”

When Eisner says “from the ground up,” he really means it – as manufactured by Hasbro, the character boasted no real origin story to speak of.

“This original story will be a gritty actioner introducing the character of Lucas Armstrong and the life-or-death consequences he will face after undergoing a transformation granting him superhuman abilities,” reads the project’s official description. Right.

Relativity has slated “Stretch Armstrong” for an April 11, 2014 release.

The Stretch Armstrong toy, a gel-filled action figure which could be stretched to several times its original length, first hit stores in 1976. Though it was taken off the market several years later, a revamped version was introduced in the 1990s. The original toys are now extremely rare and can fetch hundreds and even thousands of dollars from collectors.

