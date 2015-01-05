There's nothing to say about this masterpiece from Jack Roeby. It just is a masterpiece. It keeps going and going and there is more and more Madonna. Perfection. I love the obscure stuff sprinkled in there like “Up Down Suite.” Come on, girls. You believe in love?
Strike a Pose: The Greatest 22-Minute Madonna Megamix Ever
Louis VIrtel 01.05.15 4 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Madonna
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.23.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With