Strong-minded pilot unveiled as final ‘Star Wars Rebel’ hero

#Disney #Star Wars
and 02.21.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Lucasfilm has revealed the final hero from the upcoming Disney XD animated series “Star Wars Rebels”: Hera, the pilot of the ship Ghost, voiced by Vanessa Marshall (“The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy”).

“She is a very strong-minded character,” Executive Producer Dave Filoni says in a video on EW.com, “kind of the heart of the group, keeps everyone together when they would otherwise fall apart.”

CG Supervisor Joel adds, “She knows how to talk to them, to get the best out of themselves and to be part of that team. And that, to me, is the commander of a ship.”

Hera joins the previously announced characters Sabine, Ezra, Kanan, Chopper and the Imperial Inquisitor in the series, which is set about 14 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith”, at “a time where the Empire is securing its grip on the galaxy and hunting down the last of the Jedi Knights as a fledgling rebellion against the Empire is taking shape.”

“Star Wars Rebels” will debut as a one-hour special this summer on Disney Channel before moving in the fall to Disney XD.

TOPICS#Disney#Star Wars
TAGSDISNEYdisney XDLucasfilmStar WarsSTAR WARS REBELS

