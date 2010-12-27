Stuntman injured on the set of ‘Hangover II’

Warner Bros.

A disturbing report from the set of “The Hangover II” today. According to the Australian Daily Telegraph, stunt driver Scott McLean is said to be in a coma after an accident occurred over a week ago on the set of the Todd Phillips’ comedy on Dec. 17.

The Telegraph says the injuries occurred when two cars travelling at high speed crashed into each other during a scene in Bangkok, Thailand. Warner Bros. would not comment on the coma aspect, but indicated it was part of a second unit shoot and told The Hollywood Reporter:

“The truck and car were both driven by stunt drivers. An ambulance immediately took the injured stuntman to the local hospital, and he has since been transported to a hospital in Bangkok, where advanced care is being provided. We are awaiting further details concerning his condition.”

Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha and Ed Helms are reuniting for the highly anticipated sequel which will hit theaters May 26, 2011.