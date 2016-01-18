Stylistic official ‘Suicide Squad’ poster drives home low life expectancy of the team

This summer, fans of DC Comics will finally get to see things from the villains” perspective. “Suicide Squad” promises to be unlike anything comic fans have seen on the big screen thus far. While a handful of photos and magazine covers have hinted at what the Squad will look like in the flesh, the new poster takes a more artistic approach.

And it looks pretty cool. Get ready to see this plastered on college room dorms for the next decade.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Director David Ayer shared the poster on social media over the weekend. The reveal coincided with the news that The CW”s DC Week will include a new “Suicide Squad” trailer. The footage will air Tuesday night (1/19) during the “DC Films Special” at 9:30/8:30c.

“Suicide Squad” careens into theaters on August 5, 2016.