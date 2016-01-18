Stylistic official ‘Suicide Squad’ poster drives home low life expectancy of the team

#Suicide Squad #DC Comics
01.18.16

This summer, fans of DC Comics will finally get to see things from the villains” perspective. “Suicide Squad” promises to be unlike anything comic fans have seen on the big screen thus far. While a handful of photos and magazine covers have hinted at what the Squad will look like in the flesh, the new poster takes a more artistic approach.

And it looks pretty cool. Get ready to see this plastered on college room dorms for the next decade.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Director David Ayer shared the poster on social media over the weekend. The reveal coincided with the news that The CW”s DC Week will include a new “Suicide Squad” trailer. The footage will air Tuesday night (1/19) during the “DC Films Special” at 9:30/8:30c.

“Suicide Squad” careens into theaters on August 5, 2016.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Suicide Squad#DC Comics
TAGSDAVID AYERDC COMICSpostersuicide squadWarner Bros.

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 15 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP