‘Suburgatory’ star Jane Levy replacing Lily Collins in ‘Evil Dead’ remake

Like it or not, the “Evil Dead” remake is running full steam ahead, and has now found a replacement lead after Lily Collins recently dropped out.
“Suburgatory’s” Jane Levy is now set to play the film’s protagonist, reports Deadline.com.
Shiloh Fernandez (“United States of Tara”) was also recently added as the film’s male lead.
Sam Raimi, who directed the three original “Evil Dead” films, is producing, while Diablo Cody (“Juno,” “Young Adult”) recently did a re-write on the script. In this version, the lead character is female (“Ash” was played by the great Bruce Campbell in the earlier incarnation and its sequels). Along with some trusted friends, she ventures to a lone cabin in the woods in order to kick a nasty drug habit, only to inadvertently awaken some ancient evil spirits. Groovy.
Levy was also recently featured on Showtime’s “Shameless.”
Wow, that’s quite a typo there.
FUCK THIS REMAKE AND FUCK DIABLO CODY
Why the FUCK would you want a shitty female lead. GOD DAMMIT
you are an idiot
In a movie like the Evil Deads, a female lead cant pull off being funny at all. Female actresses cant and shouldnt do this type of role.
This is such a monumentally, hilariously terrible idea. I can’t wait to see the fallout.
Jane Levy is great in Suburgatory and I believe she’s a major step up from Lilly Collins. Bravo casting!
nice sarcasm bryan
No point in getting all righteously upset about this. The best part about misguided remakes is being able to exercise your rights to not go see them, pretend they don’t exist, and eventually forget that they were ever made.
ooorrr….maybe wait til it’s out to judge the film. as long as raimi is involved i doubt he’ll let it be a total abortion. clearly you supposed fans of the originals forgot why they were so good.