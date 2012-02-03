‘Suburgatory’ star Jane Levy replacing Lily Collins in ‘Evil Dead’ remake

Like it or not, the “Evil Dead” remake is running full steam ahead, and has now found a replacement lead after Lily Collins recently dropped out.

“Suburgatory’s” Jane Levy is now set to play the film’s protagonist, reports Deadline.com.

Shiloh Fernandez (“United States of Tara”) was also recently added as the film’s male lead.

Sam Raimi, who directed the three original “Evil Dead” films, is producing, while Diablo Cody (“Juno,” “Young Adult”) recently did a re-write on the script. In this version, the lead character is female (“Ash” was played by the great Bruce Campbell in the earlier incarnation and its sequels). Along with some trusted friends, she ventures to a lone cabin in the woods in order to kick a nasty drug habit, only to inadvertently awaken some ancient evil spirits. Groovy.

Levy was also recently featured on Showtime’s “Shameless.”