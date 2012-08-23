‘Suburgatory’ lands ‘Watchmen’ star as Tessa’s mother

“Suburgatory” has landed a relatively big name to play Tessa’s mom, though the casting will almost certainly have fans of the ABC comedy looking at their calculators.
Warner Brothers TV confirms that Malin Akerman has landed the much-discussed, never-seen role, signing on for at least two episodes in “Suburgatory” second season. [The story was first reported by TVLine.com.]
Akerman will begin production in September and will appear on the Thanksgiving and Christmas installments.
As fans of “Suburgatory” already know, Tessa’s (Jane Levy) mom has been out of the picture for a long time, leaving the teen and father George (Jeremy Sisto) to fend for themselves. After a first season in which the character frequently seemed to be searching for a maternal role model, Tessa was seen seeking answers in May’s finale.
But now it’s time to do the math.
Tessa turned 16 last season, though Jane Levy is is 22. Jeremy Sisto is 37 and Malin Akerman is 34.
Draw your own desired conclusions.
Comedy credits for Akerman include “The Comeback,” “Childrens Hospital,” “Wanderlust” and “The Heartbreak Kid.” She also played Laurie Jupiter in the feature adaptation of “Watchmen.” This past development season, she co-starred in ABC’s comedy pilot “The Smart One.”
“Suburgatory” premieres in its new 9:30 Wednesday time period on Wednesday, October 17.
Jeremy may be 37 but his character is 39 or 40 on the show. I’m pretty sure if they feel the need to disclose the mom’s age, the writers will do the same thing.
Pop – Has the character been established as 39 or 40? I don’t recall that, but I’m sure it’s possible. Guess who I’m not gonna buy as 39 or 40, though? Malin Akerman…
-Daniel
I don’t recall Sisto’s character as being established as 40 either. Is this really a problem though? Is an 18 year old having a kid with a 21 year old that unhear of? If in fact they do use Sisto and Ackerman’s real ages for the show.
This is the kind of thing that falls into a grey area for me. I realize the show wants a bump in ratings, and wants promote guest stars…but I personally hate knowing stuff like this beforehand. I’d much rather watch the show and enjoy the surprise of who Tessa’s mom is.
It would be nice websites could simply have a title saying the role’s been cast, but force someone to click the link to actually see who it is.
“it would be nice IF…”
StormShadow4Life – It’s casting news. We report casting news. And the title doesn’t say who was cast as the mother. For all you know, it was Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
-Daniel
I hate when people get upset when an entertainment news site is just doing there job, but to be fair to stormshadow4life, Ackerman’s picture is right there on the homepage, and her name is also there in the description. Either way though, for people to expect not to be “spoiled” today is ridiculous. Even if one were to avoid spoilers up until the episodes start,you’d find out in the opening credits anyways when it says special guest star: malin ackerman
yeah, picture was right there…and the title doesn’t leave much room for guessing (one of two actresses by my count).
But the point remains with entertainment sites in general. A recent example would be with the Olympics. Maybe not you guys, but other sites would spoil crap way before it even aired on stupid NBC…and in an unavoidable way, just right there in the pic and the headline. Why not give us the choice?
As for your “casting news” excuse (and I realize this might not hold water since studios tried to hide it)…but something like Wolverine showing up in Xmen First Class was an AWESOME surprise. The audience I was with loved it. Is it that hard to have a vague title and people who are interested will click, and those that aren’t won’t? Would you spoil the actress that will eventually play the Mother on How I Met (quit the show due to it being bad for two years, but still)?
Now Jeffrey Dean Morgan I would buy. Older woman seduces Sisto/George, later has a sex change. This stuff writes itself!
StormShadow4Life – I was mostly kidding about us not spoiling it. Though… It’s not in the headline. Just the subhead.
But the “casting news” thing isn’t really an excuse. We report casting news. The identity of Tessa’s mother wasn’t a surprise. She just hadn’t been seen before. Parents on TV shows get cast all the time.
Regarding “HIMYM,” the difference is that the identity of the Mother HAS been treated as a mystery and surprise by all and sundry. It’s my assumption that they’ll attempt to keep that secret unlike this. The Ausiellos of the world can always be convinced to hold off on one scoop in exchange for another scoop down the road and I suspect that one will be kept hidden. If it’s announced by the network or studio? Yeah, we’d probably report it, though I’d DEFINITELY be more coy in that case and the name wouldn’t be in the headline and I’d use a picture of Josh Radnor or something.
We don’t report casting that’s clearly intended as a surprise and where knowledge of the casting might spoil a shock for the viewer. In this case, I think Malin Akerman is closer to stunt casting than surprise casting, with the difference being that ABC *will* promote her presence before her first appearance.
-Daniel
Aside from the age issue, what do you think of this news? Do you have an opinion of Malin Akerman as an actress?
Bill – I think she’s very attractive and, with good material, fairly funny [i.e. in “The Comeback” and “Childrens Hospital.”] I think she’s too young. She’s 34 and her screen presence reads closer to upper 20s. Jane Levy is 22, playing 16 and her screen presence reads older than her character but younger than her real age…
But we’ll see how it goes…
-Daniel
All I really know about her is that she was awful in Watchmen… but at least we can all imagine that Tessa was conceived to “Hallelujah”.