‘Suburgatory’ lands ‘Watchmen’ star as Tessa’s mother

“Suburgatory” has landed a relatively big name to play Tessa’s mom, though the casting will almost certainly have fans of the ABC comedy looking at their calculators.

Warner Brothers TV confirms that Malin Akerman has landed the much-discussed, never-seen role, signing on for at least two episodes in “Suburgatory” second season. [The story was first reported by TVLine.com .]

Akerman will begin production in September and will appear on the Thanksgiving and Christmas installments.

As fans of “Suburgatory” already know, Tessa’s (Jane Levy) mom has been out of the picture for a long time, leaving the teen and father George (Jeremy Sisto) to fend for themselves. After a first season in which the character frequently seemed to be searching for a maternal role model, Tessa was seen seeking answers in May’s finale.

But now it’s time to do the math.

Tessa turned 16 last season, though Jane Levy is is 22. Jeremy Sisto is 37 and Malin Akerman is 34.

Draw your own desired conclusions.

Comedy credits for Akerman include “The Comeback,” “Childrens Hospital,” “Wanderlust” and “The Heartbreak Kid.” She also played Laurie Jupiter in the feature adaptation of “Watchmen.” This past development season, she co-starred in ABC’s comedy pilot “The Smart One.”

“Suburgatory” premieres in its new 9:30 Wednesday time period on Wednesday, October 17.