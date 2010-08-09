Sufjan Stevens announces theater tour: New album on the way?

Sufjan Stevens has announced a fall tour that takes him throughout North America starting Oct. 12 through Nov. 15. According to a release, Stevens “personally structured this tour around some of the most historic theaters and venues in the country” — which includes the Wiltern in L.A., the Beacon in New York and the Orpheum in Vancouver.

The singer-songwriter has been largely absent from the touring circuit, as he’s lately been more prone to promoting his film/music composition piece “BQE” in 2008/2009.

“The performances will feature fully realized versions of the songs initially debuted during a late 2009 tour of small clubs in which Stevens workshopped several works-in-progress,” continues the statement, not mentioning if tracks from his best-known albums like “Illinois” or “Seven Swans” will also be included in the sets.

Last year, his record label Asthmatic Kitty released his latest “Run Rabbit Run,” a set of remixes from multiple composers, culled from his “Enjoy Your Rabbit” (originally released in 2001).

Here are Sufjan Stevens’ tour dates:

October 12          Metropolis Theater         Montreal QC
October 13         Massey Hall         Toronto, ON
October 14         Royal Oak Music Theater         Royal Oak, MI
October 15         Chicago Theater         Chicago, IL
October 16         Orpheum Theater         Minneapolis MN
October 17         Uptown Theater         Kansas City MO
October 19         The Long Center for the Performing Arts          Austin TX
October 20         McFarlin Memorial Auditorium         Dallas TX
October 22          Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater          Mesa AZ
October 23         The Wiltern         Los Angeles CA
October 26         The Paramount Theater         Oakland CA
October 28         Orpheum Theater         Vancouver BC        
October 29         Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall         Portland OR
October 30         The Paramount Theatre         Seattle WA
November 1         Kingsbury Hall         Salt Lake City UT                           
November 2          Paramount Theatre         Denver CO
November 4         Hilbert Circle Theatre         Indianapolis IN
November 5         Bijou Theater         Knoxville TN
November 6         The Tabernacle         Atlanta GA
November 7         Thomas Wolfe Auditorium         Asheville NC
November 10         Kimmel Center         Philadelphia PA
November 11         Orpheum Theatre         Boston MA
November 14         Beacon Theatre         New York NY
November 15         Beacon Theatre         New York NY

