Sufjan Stevens announces theater tour: New album on the way?

Sufjan Stevens has announced a fall tour that takes him throughout North America starting Oct. 12 through Nov. 15. According to a release, Stevens “personally structured this tour around some of the most historic theaters and venues in the country” — which includes the Wiltern in L.A., the Beacon in New York and the Orpheum in Vancouver.
The singer-songwriter has been largely absent from the touring circuit, as he’s lately been more prone to promoting his film/music composition piece “BQE” in 2008/2009.
“The performances will feature fully realized versions of the songs initially debuted during a late 2009 tour of small clubs in which Stevens workshopped several works-in-progress,” continues the statement, not mentioning if tracks from his best-known albums like “Illinois” or “Seven Swans” will also be included in the sets.
Last year, his record label Asthmatic Kitty released his latest “Run Rabbit Run,” a set of remixes from multiple composers, culled from his “Enjoy Your Rabbit” (originally released in 2001).
Here are Sufjan Stevens’ tour dates:
October 12 Metropolis Theater Montreal QC
October 13 Massey Hall Toronto, ON
October 14 Royal Oak Music Theater Royal Oak, MI
October 15 Chicago Theater Chicago, IL
October 16 Orpheum Theater Minneapolis MN
October 17 Uptown Theater Kansas City MO
October 19 The Long Center for the Performing Arts Austin TX
October 20 McFarlin Memorial Auditorium Dallas TX
October 22 Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater Mesa AZ
October 23 The Wiltern Los Angeles CA
October 26 The Paramount Theater Oakland CA
October 28 Orpheum Theater Vancouver BC
October 29 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland OR
October 30 The Paramount Theatre Seattle WA
November 1 Kingsbury Hall Salt Lake City UT
November 2 Paramount Theatre Denver CO
November 4 Hilbert Circle Theatre Indianapolis IN
November 5 Bijou Theater Knoxville TN
November 6 The Tabernacle Atlanta GA
November 7 Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville NC
November 10 Kimmel Center Philadelphia PA
November 11 Orpheum Theatre Boston MA
November 14 Beacon Theatre New York NY
November 15 Beacon Theatre New York NY
Any wagers on what U.S. state he’ll write an album about next???