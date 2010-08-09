Sufjan Stevens announces theater tour: New album on the way?

Sufjan Stevens has announced a fall tour that takes him throughout North America starting Oct. 12 through Nov. 15. According to a release, Stevens “personally structured this tour around some of the most historic theaters and venues in the country” — which includes the Wiltern in L.A., the Beacon in New York and the Orpheum in Vancouver.

The singer-songwriter has been largely absent from the touring circuit, as he’s lately been more prone to promoting his film/music composition piece “BQE” in 2008/2009.

“The performances will feature fully realized versions of the songs initially debuted during a late 2009 tour of small clubs in which Stevens workshopped several works-in-progress,” continues the statement, not mentioning if tracks from his best-known albums like “Illinois” or “Seven Swans” will also be included in the sets.

Last year, his record label Asthmatic Kitty released his latest “Run Rabbit Run,” a set of remixes from multiple composers, culled from his “Enjoy Your Rabbit” (originally released in 2001).

Here are Sufjan Stevens’ tour dates:

October 12 Metropolis Theater Montreal QC

October 13 Massey Hall Toronto, ON

October 14 Royal Oak Music Theater Royal Oak, MI

October 15 Chicago Theater Chicago, IL

October 16 Orpheum Theater Minneapolis MN

October 17 Uptown Theater Kansas City MO

October 19 The Long Center for the Performing Arts Austin TX

October 20 McFarlin Memorial Auditorium Dallas TX

October 22 Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater Mesa AZ

October 23 The Wiltern Los Angeles CA

October 26 The Paramount Theater Oakland CA

October 28 Orpheum Theater Vancouver BC

October 29 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland OR

October 30 The Paramount Theatre Seattle WA

November 1 Kingsbury Hall Salt Lake City UT

November 2 Paramount Theatre Denver CO

November 4 Hilbert Circle Theatre Indianapolis IN

November 5 Bijou Theater Knoxville TN

November 6 The Tabernacle Atlanta GA

November 7 Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville NC

November 10 Kimmel Center Philadelphia PA

November 11 Orpheum Theatre Boston MA

November 14 Beacon Theatre New York NY

November 15 Beacon Theatre New York NY