Sufjan Stevens announces new full-length album release, ‘The Age of Adz’

Days after he announced the immediate release of new EP “All Delighted People,” Sufjan Stevens has left the starting block for a new full-length album, “The Age of Adz.” The 11-track set will be released Oct. 12 on the singer-songwriter”s own label Asthmatic Kitty. Pre-orders are available now.

Stevens has alluded to abandoning his “States project,” in which he wrote about specific history and context of each of the United states, which included Michigan and Illinois. According to a press release, there is no concept behind this album. “ The album relinquishes the songwriter”s former story-telling techniques for more basic proclamations unhindered by concepts: there are few narrative conceits or character sketches, no historical panoramas, no civic gestures, no scene, setting, conflict, resolution or denouement,” adding that the themes explored are “personal and primal.”

“Adz” – pronounced “odds” – is a reference to late outsider artist Royal Robertson, whose art will grace the album art; Stevens used his apocalyptic and fantastical work as “an idealistic springboard” in making the album.

While “All Delighted People” had its own lengthy tracks, the closer on “Adz” seems like it will take the cake: “Impossible Soul” is marked with a 25:35 duration.

Click here to listen to “All Delighted People” and to purchase.

“Adz” marks Stevens” first proper studio full-length album of original songs since the one-two punch of “Illinois” and “The Avalanche” in 2005/2006. Last year he promoted his experimental “film and musical suite” “The BQE” and “Run Rabbit Run,” a re-imagining of an earlier electronic-based album “Enjoy Your Rabbit.”

Stevens will be on his historic theater tour starting Oct. 12 through Nov. 15, with dates (including the sold-out ones) below.

Here is the tracklist for Sufjan Stevens’ “The Age of Adz”:



1. Futile Devices – 2:11

2. Too Much – 6:44

3. Age of Adz – 8:00

4. I Walked – 5:01

5. Now That I’m Older – 4:56

6. Get Real Get Right – 5:10

7. Bad Communication – 2:24

8. Vesuvius – 5:26

9. All for Myself – 2:55

10. I Want To Be Well – 6:27

11. Impossible Soul – 25:35

Here are Sufjan Stevens’ tour dates:

October 12 Metropolis Theater Montreal, QC

October 13 Massey Hall Toronto, ON

October 14 Royal Oak Music Theater (SOLD OUT) Royal Oak, MI

October 15 Chicago Theater (SOLD OUT) Chicago, IL

October 16 Orpheum Theater Minneapolis, MN

October 17 Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO

October 19 The Long Center for the Performing Arts Austin, TX

October 20 McFarlin Memorial Auditorium Dallas, TX

October 22 Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater Mesa, AZ

October 23 The Wiltern (SOLD OUT) Los Angeles, CA

October 24 The Wiltern (SOLD OUT) Los Angeles, CA

October 25 The Paramount Theater Oakland, CA

October 26 The Paramount Theater (SOLD OUT) Oakland, CA

October 28 Orpheum Theater (SOLD OUT) Vancouver, BC

October 29 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR

October 30 The Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

November 1 Kingsbury Hall Salt Lake City, UT

November 2 Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

November 4 Hilbert Circle Theatre Indianapolis, IN

November 5 Bijou Theater (SOLD OUT) Knoxville, TN

November 6 The Tabernacle (SOLD OUT) Atlanta, GA

November 7 Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville, NC

November 9 The National Richmond, VA

November 10 Kimmel Center Philadelphia, PA

November 11 Orpheum Theatre (SOLD OUT) Boston, MA

November 12 Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA

November 14 Beacon Theatre (SOLD OUT) New York, NY

November 15 Beacon Theatre (SOLD OUT) New York, NY