Sugarland, Lady Antebellum, Brooks & Dunn vie for best country vocal in our 2010 Grammy Predictions

As we continue the countdown to the Jan. 31 Grammy Awards, we”re feeling a little bit country.

Best Country performance by a duo or group with vocals:

“Cowgirls Don”t Cry,” Brooks & Dunn

“Chicken Fried,” Zac Brown Band

“I Run to You,” Lady Antebellum

“Here Comes Goodbye,” Rascal Flatts

“It Happens,” Sugarland

How sentimental are Grammy voters? That”s the question here. If the voters feel like honoring Brooks & Dunn one more time as they do their victory lap prior to calling it quits, then they”ll win for sure. They”ve won twice before. Sugarland”s Jennifer Nettles is the best vocalist of the bunch and Sugarland won last year in this category, but “It Happens” borders on being a novelty song, as does “Chicken Fried.” Lady A”s “I Run to You” is still running on the momentum of winning CMA single of the year and the feeling that the trio represents the face of young country (along with Taylor Swift). Rascal Flatts has been nominated before and is likely to be a bridesmaid again here. Lady A deserves to win, but I”m betting that either Brooks & Dunn wins as a goodbye present or Sugarland wins on the strength of Nettles” voice, not because of the weak song.

The Grammy goes to: “Cowgirls Don”t Cry,” Brooks & Dunn

Best rock performance by duo or group

Best male pop vocal performance

Best female pop vocal performance

Best pop group performance

Best alternative album

Best rock song

Best pop vocal album