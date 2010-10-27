Sugarland’s ‘Machine’ beats Kings Of Leon to No. 1 on The Billboard 200

Sugarland makes it three at No. 1 on The Billboard 200, as “The Incredible Machine” bows with 203,000 copies sold. The country-rock duo”s previous chart-toppers include the 2009 Walmart-exclusive concert set “Live on the Inside” and 2008″s studio album “Love on the Inside.” Their career sales high came with the first week of the latter album, during which they move 313,000.

Kings of Leon come in second at No. 2 with “Come Around Sundown” at 184,000 – making it the rock act”s best sales and chart week ever. Their last album “Only By the Night” (2008) debuted at No. 5 with 74,000, but then went on to peak at No. 4 in 2009 with the help of their breakthrough singles “Use Somebody” and “Sex on Fire.”

The parade of debuts continues as Elton John and Leon Russell”s “The Union” enters at No. 3 with 80,000, making it John”s highest charting position since 1976″s “Blue Moves” (No. 3) and Russell”s since 1972″s “Carney” (No. 2).

Rod Stewart”s newest covers set “Fly Me to the Moon” bows with 79,000 at No. 4, the same charting position that his last “Soulbook” (2009) earned with 84,000.

Lil Wayne”s “I Am Not a Human Being” slips from the No. 1 spot to No. 5 with 65,000, a sales decrease of 49%.

“Glee: The Rocky Horror Glee Show” starts at No. 6 with 48,000, the FOX crew”s lowest sales start for an album so far; however, the episode which featured the music debuted last night, which may help with sales next week.

Shakira”s “Sale El Sol” enters with 46,000 at No. 7, making it her fourth top 10 (and her second Spanish-languange set).

Eminem”s “Recovery” descends No. 5 to No. 8 with 43,000 (-15%).

Third Day”s “Move” starts at No. 9 with 37,000, making it the Christian band”s third effort to make it into the top tier.

Darius Rucker”s “Charleston, SC 1966” falls No. 2 to No. 10 (37,000, -63%).

Album sales are up 3% compared to last week and down 10% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 13% so far.

