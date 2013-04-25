Summer 2013 Most Anticipated #10-6: ‘Man of Steel,’ Star Trek,’ and the return of Hit-Girl

Oh, hi there, Top Ten.

We are in the home stretch now as we count down the 25 Most Anticipated Summer Movies of 2013 here at HitFix, and hopefully what you’ve seen so far as we’ve done #25 – #11 is that there is real diversity available at the theater this summer, and a preposterous amount of potential.

Sure, not everything is going to work. I’m sure some of what we’ve picked here will end up disappointing us, but we wouldn’t be film fans if we didn’t give ourselves over to the sort of fingers-crossed anticipation that makes it so exciting when we do finally get to sit down and see a film. We have to hope each year that each of these movies is that great version of that film, and certainly part of being a movie lover is that rush that happens when you watch something that gets it all right.

Keep in mind that this is based on voting by most of the editorial team here at HitFix, and we’ve noticed that we have a pretty wide range of taste represented on our team. There are films in this top ten that represent huge financial undertakings by some of the biggest studios, and there are films in this top ten that are personal visions that are going to be fighting for some elbow room in a blockbuster season.

I’m rooting for Jeff Wadlow to surprise people who show up for “Kick-Ass 2,” which seems positively giddy about how antisocial it is, and I think James Wan’s going to terrify people with the based-on-a-true-story haunted house movie “The Conjuring.” Our London-based festival full-timer Guy Lodge takes a look at Sofia Coppola’s latest, and we also take on two of the biggest geek properties on the planet.

One notable thing here is how these all reflect a more somber overall tone than what we typically think of as summer fare, but that just seems to be part of the aesthetic of these big movies circa 2013. Hell, “Star Trek” even threw it into the title as a complete confirmation of intent. “Into Darkness,” indeed.

Our 2013 summer movie preview will end on Monday, April 29 with #5-1. We hope that once all 25 are revealed, you’ll see just how thrilling a season this could be.

