Summer Box Office Hits and Misses Part II: ‘Inception,’ ‘Eclipse’ and ‘Expendables’

It wasn’t a monster summer, but overall, every studio had their share of hits and misses. Hollywood knew since June, however, it would be unlikely any picture would overtake Disney’s blockbuster “Toy Story 3” to win the individual summer box office crown. And to be frank, no other contenders came close to the animated adventure’s $408 million domestic cume by the time the Labor Day weekend numbers were revealed. Instead, three films passed the $240 million mark (“Eclipse,” “Inception” and “Despicable Me”), while there were a number of surprise $100 million grossers.
But, if there are winners, there have to be some losers. More distressing, however, were the larger number of pictures that just plain disappointed for Hollywood’s studios. It’s not that the films won’t eventually make it into the black, but they weren’t the profit centers their parent companies were expecting.
It’s also worth noting, that after a horrible first half of the season with “Killers,” Lionsgate had a great comeback with two moneymaking hits: “The Expendables” and “The Last Exorcism.”
With that in mind, here’s a rundown of who hit and missed the mark over the past two months at your local multiplex.
Blockbusters
“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” $298.6 million
“Inception” $277 million
“Despicable Me” $240 million
Lowdown: The surprise was “Despicable” which is a massive success in a mostly disappointing summer for Universal. “Eclipse” barely passed its predecessor, “New Moon” and will eventually hit the $300 million mark, but considering IMAX ticket prices, the vampire tale was expected to make significantly more. “Inception”? Let’s just say the naysayers who insisted Warner Bros.’ could never make their money back on this one are probably having nightmares over doubting the combo of Chris Nolan and Leonardo Dicaprio.
Surprise Hits
“The Last Airbender” $131 million
“Takers” $37.3 million
“The Last Exorcism” $32.1 million
Lowdown: “Airbender” and “Takers” found some of the worst reviews of the summer, but still blew away their studios internal projections. And it’s amazing that “Takers” was basically a late summer dump by Screen Gems and now is a potential new franchise. Lionsgate may be the happiest of the bunch as “Exorcism’s” immediate returns (the studio paid about only $1 million to acquire it) has finally shut up potential takeover artist Carl Icahn.
Expected Hits
“Grown Ups” $159.3 million
“The Expendables” $92.2 million
“Salt” $115.2 million
“The Other Guys,” $106.7 million
Lowdown: A caveat with a few of these. “Grown Ups,” “The Other Guys” and “Expendables” were all known as solid hits back in the spring. “Salt,” on the other hand, was pretty much seen as a mess until a month or so before its debut. Through publicity a deluge of media and a lucky date, the re-shot thriller become one of Jolie’s biggest hits.
Underperformers
“Knight and Day” $76 million
“Dinner for Schmucks” $70.9 million
“Eat Pray Love” $68.9 million
“Predators” $51.6 million
“Step Up 3-D” $41 million
“Piranha 3D” $22.4 million
“The Switch” $21 million
Lowdown: Pick your poison as all of these films were expected to better than they actually did. The low domestic gross of “Knight and Day” may have caused the biggest aftershock as its reportedly knocked down Cruise’s upfront fee for “Mission Impossible 4.” “Schmucks” was a better title away from $100 million and Fox mis-marketed a “Predators” reboot that should have at least grossed $75 million.
Bombs
“The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” $61.6 million
“Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore” $41.5 million
“Charlie St. Cloud” $30.8 million
“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” $28.8 million
“Going the Distance” $6.9 million
Lowdown: “Apprentice” was a costly misfire, but Disney distribution and marketing deserve just as much blame for it’s poor opening as Nic Cage does. Of course, the saddest of the lot is “Pilgrim.” It became a cult classic before its opening day was even over.
Indie standouts
“The Kids Are All Right” $19.7 million
“The Girl Who Played with Fire” $6.3 million
“Get Low” $5.4 million
Lowdown: Music Box kept it’s amazing year going with the sequel to “Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.” Classics has had great word of mouth on “Get Low” and Focus played “Kids” to a more than respectable gross.
Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts below.
So Greg, I noticed a film missing here:
IRON MAN 2.
So is IM2 an expected hit, or is it considered an underperformer?
Is it an expected hit in the money, maybe, but an underperformer from an artistic standpoint?
Meaning, it made the studio money, but compared to the huge leaps in better films taken by the major comic book franchises for the second film (X2, Spider-Man 2, and of course, The Dark Knight), you can definitely say the clunky Iron Man 2 doesn’t reach the heights of the first film.
While this does not relegate IM2 to the crap pile with Rise of the Silver Surfer, it IS disappointing, is it not?
Because IM2 didn’t open during the “summer.”
Matthew, this is only for films that opened during the second half of the summer or close to it. If you click on the highlighted phrase at the top of the story you will find Part 1. Iron Man 2 is obviously part of that story.
Ah ha. Thanks.
What do you mean when you say that Schmucks was a better film away from 100 million dollars?
he said better title not better film.
I don’t understand how anyone can possibly call The Last Airbender a `surprise hit’. Its budget was 150-200, plus 30 for the 3D conversion, plus at least another 100 for marketing. It made 131 million, with inflated 3D prices, and got the worst reviews of the summer. There will be no sequels, and its the death knell for any remaining fans of M.Night Shyamalan.
Just because it didn’t bomb outright does not make it a surprise hit. It belongs in disappointments, with the other studio `products’ that audiences failed to get excited about.
That death knell was The Happening. Airbender is just kicking a dead corpse.
Even moreso than Inception, it is Despicable Me’s $240 million gross that surprises me. People might have called its success but I am absolutely sure, Universal included, that no one predicted it would be *this* big. The film is a bonafide superhit, and will end up the 2nd highest grossing animated flick of the year, even better than Shrek Forever After and How To Train Your Dragon.
Also, Greg, where do you think Inception will close its domestic run? A while back you said, the magic $300 million mark is not out of the question. Do you still think its possible?
And regarding Salt, what exactly went wrong with it and how was it salvaged? I’ve heard that the flick was a mess and was saved in the editing studio. Is that true?
Oh, and shame about Scott Pilgrim.
Many industry analysts thought Eclipse would not even pass New Moon in total domestic gross even with IMAX prices. I know it’s hard for you to write a piece that includes the Twilight Saga without thinking, “I have to SOMEHOW put a negative spin on this”, so again I suppose this is the one area we will continue to disagree upon. Agree with the rest, though.
I can’t fault the marketing for the failure of “Apprentice.” The ads were there on TV – they were there in the previews. Bot meets sorcerer. Boy learns magic. Boy does magic and fights bad guy. Pretty cut & dry. it was when the ads began to change as the release of the film cam e closer that I knew there could be a problem. For some reason, Disney felt they needed to get everyone to relate this film to the classic Mickey segment from Fantasia, which made no sense. There is, apparently, a broom scene, but Mickey ain’t in the film. it’s about a kid & Nic Cage. A full-length Mickey adventure could have been fun, but not YET ANOTHER young-boy-is-magical-and-does-stuff movie. Cage sucking bug time in Ghost Rider didn’t help, I’m sure.
Ummm…how bout the BIGGEST movie of the Summer, Toy Story 3. Really?!
Tom Cruise is toast, what with his phony marriage (about as valid as a greasepainted beard) and Scientology propaganda. Maybe he could team-up with Jack Black in a remake of ABBOTT AND COSTELLO IN THE FOREIGN LEGION though I doubt the film would break even.