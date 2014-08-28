Summer Box Office Winners and Losers: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ ‘Lucy,’ ‘Sin City 2’

In case you hadn't heard, Hollywood would like everyone to forget the summer of 2014 ever happened. Sure, there were some notable exceptions such as “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Lucy,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “22 Jump Street,” but for the most part it was a summer of disappointment.

The laundry list of films that did not live up to their expectations is cringeworthy this season. “Amazing Spider-Man 2” (the better sequel that wasn't), “Edge of Tomorrow” (the great thriller that couldn't overcome a weak opening), “Tammy” (the end of Melissa McCarthy's $100 million run), “A Million Ways to Die in the West” (Seth McFarlane is not a leading man), “Sex Tape” (bad in and out of bed), “Million Dollar Arm” (should have thrown in September), “Deliver Us From Evil” (not enough of “The Conjuring”) and “The Giver” (needed bigger teen stars), among others, just didn't cut it. Now, in the last week of the summer movie season Hollywood wonders if and when it will ever see a movie gross $300 million again.

With that in mind, HitFix's box office pundits, Dave Lewis and myself, have scoured the summer results with another installment of summer box office winners and losers.* Can you guess where Michael Bay landed up? Check out all the entries in the embed gallery in this post.

*Note: All figures based on totals as of Wednesday, August 27, 2014.

