Summer jam contender: Watch Dan Black and Kelis’ ‘Hearts’ video

We’re approaching the longest days of the year, folks, and you’ll need summer jams to fill those days. Add Dan Black and Kelis’ “Hearts” to that playlist, why don’t you?

The music video to the uplifting tune is a time lapse from a roof, with minimal movements to maximum effect. Gorgeous and hip-moving, I think this will for sure make my rotation.

The song was co-written by the two artists, and will be featured on Black as-yet-untitled sophomore album, due sometime this year.