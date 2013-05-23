Summer jam contender: Watch Dan Black and Kelis’ ‘Hearts’ video

05.23.13 5 years ago

We’re approaching the longest days of the year, folks, and you’ll need summer jams to fill those days. Add Dan Black and Kelis’ “Hearts” to that playlist, why don’t you?

The music video to the uplifting tune is a time lapse from a roof, with minimal movements to maximum effect. Gorgeous and hip-moving, I think this will for sure make my rotation.

The song was co-written by the two artists, and will be featured on Black as-yet-untitled sophomore album, due sometime this year.

Get More: www.mtvu.com

Around The Web

TAGSDan BlackheartsKELIS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP