Summer Movie Preview #25-21: ‘The Lone Ranger,’ ‘Fast & Furious 6,’ ‘World War Z’

04.16.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

The 2013 summer movie season is looking like a monster.  Not only are Hollywood’s studios bringing out highly anticipated sequels such as “Iron Man 3,” “Fast & Furious 6” and “Star Trek Into Darkness” (and that’s just in May),  but there are highly anticipated originals such as “Elysium,” “The Heat,” “This Is The End” and “Pacific Rim.”  Moreover, moviegoers may have the best crop of summer indie films in years. From “Fruitvale” to “The Bling Ring” to “The Way Way Back” to “The Kings of Summer” to “I’m So Excited” to “Austenland,” the art house circuit could have a major comeback this summer.  

To celebrate the coming season, HitFix’s editorial team picked our 25 most anticipated movies of this summer.  Some picks will surprise you and some will be obvious.  Where the movies are ranked should really get the conversation going.  Today we’re revealing #25-21.  Thursday we’ll reveal picks #20-16.  On Monday, April 22 you’ll find out which films ranked #15-11.  The top 10 begins on Thursday, April 25 as #10-6 are announced. And our 2013 summer movie preview will end on Monday, April 29 with #5-1.

Find out why we we picked #25-21 by clicking on the embedded graphic below. Then, come back and vote on which of our first five you want to see the most.

Around The Web

TAGSFruitvaleSummer Movie Preview 2013THE KINGS OF SUMMERthe lone rangerWORLD WAR Z

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP