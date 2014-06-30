Summer Movies Winners and Losers: Seth Rogen, Angelina Jolie, Seth MacFarlane

We've hit the halfway mark of the summer movie season and overall Hollywood doesn't have much to complain about. Well, except one studio in particular, but more on that later.

This time a year ago audiences had already massively rejected costly bombs such as “After Earth,” “The Internship” and “White House Down.” 2013 might have had slightly bigger guns with “Iron Man 3” and “Fast and Furious 6,” but this summer arguably has more profitable hits to make those studio bean counters happy. And, of course, “Transformers: Age of Extinction” debuted to $300 million global over its first three days which means we have our first potential $1 billion grosser of the year on hour hands (or maybe $297.3 million, but, hey, who's counting?).

Now, before “Tammy,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Hercules” (lord), “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles,” “Sex Tape,” “Get on Up,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Hundredt-Foot Journey,” “The Giver” and “Sin City 2” come our way, let's take a closer look at the summer box office results so far.

You can review the first-half summer winners and losers in the embedded story gallery at the bottom of this post.

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section.