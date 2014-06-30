Summer Movies Winners and Losers: Seth Rogen, Angelina Jolie, Seth MacFarlane

We've hit the halfway mark of the summer movie season and overall Hollywood doesn't have much to complain about. Well, except one studio in particular, but more on that later.
This time a year ago audiences had already massively rejected costly bombs such as “After Earth,” “The Internship” and “White House Down.” 2013 might have had slightly bigger guns with “Iron Man 3” and “Fast and Furious 6,” but this summer arguably has more profitable hits to make those studio bean counters happy. And, of course, “Transformers: Age of Extinction” debuted to $300 million global over its first three days which means we have our first potential $1 billion grosser of the year on hour hands (or maybe $297.3 million, but, hey, who's counting?).
Now, before “Tammy,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Hercules” (lord), “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles,” “Sex Tape,” “Get on Up,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Hundredt-Foot Journey,” “The Giver” and “Sin City 2” come our way, let's take a closer look at the summer box office results so far.
Amazing how we’ve hit the middle of the summer movie season when the actual season just started 9 days ago.
Is How to Train Your Dragon 2 that much of a disappointment? To me, it looks like it’s only bad if you count in the expectations. Looking at the numbers so far, they don’t look horrible.
Compare to last summer’s CGI cartoon sequel Despicable Me 2, which grossed over $400 million in the U.S. *alone*, and you’ll see why Dragon 2 has been perceived as a massive financial disappointment. And DM2 was competing against Pixar’s Monsters University, whereas Dragon 2 has ZERO competition this summer as far as CGI animation goes, and yet it’s STILL going to struggle to make it over $200 million. Shame, as it’s an excellent film that deserved better.
I have no idea why Warner Bros. wanted to release “Jersey Boys” during the summer when it was so obviously a Fall type of movie. I loved the movie and thought it was first rate, but it looks like it was lost in the middle of all the big summer movies. It also didn’t help that the advertising was poorly done.
I think our ears were the big losers this summer.
Not one single great score to any of these films.
The biggest let down of them all was Bryan Singer bringing back the boring and staid John Ottman to score X-Men: Days of Future Past instead of using Henry Jackman, who created a wonderful and amazing score for X-Men: First Class.
Really, Ottman’s score was bad. Not one recognizable, hum-able moment from the whole damn thing.
Jackman gave us the wonder of the First Class and Magneto themes (remember the Sub Lift and Frankenstein scenes?).
Ugh.
Apropos of nothing: James Horner’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan score is one of the all-time underrated and great scores, EVER.
Just felt like getting that one out there.
22 Jump Street was the worse movie I have ever seen. It was predictable, and NOT FUNNY! A comedy is suppose to make you laugh, but this film was torture to sit through.
For me deciding to not see The Rover was a combination of reviews and Pattinson. I just have no desire to see him in anything.
I actually did see Jersey Boys. Should have took the advice from most of the reviews (& others who has seen it) and skipped it. I just wasn’t good. Bad word of mouth didn’t do it help it.