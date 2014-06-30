Summer Movies Winners and Losers: Seth Rogen, Angelina Jolie, Seth MacFarlane

#Godzilla
06.30.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

We've hit the halfway mark of the summer movie season and overall Hollywood doesn't have much to complain about. Well, except one studio in particular, but more on that later.

This time a year ago audiences had already massively rejected costly bombs such as “After Earth,” “The Internship” and “White House Down.” 2013 might have had slightly bigger guns with “Iron Man 3” and “Fast and Furious 6,” but this summer arguably has more profitable hits to make those studio bean counters happy.  And, of course, “Transformers: Age of Extinction” debuted to $300 million global over its first three days which means we have our first potential $1 billion grosser of the year on hour hands (or maybe $297.3 million, but, hey, who's counting?).

Now, before “Tammy,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Hercules” (lord), “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles,” “Sex Tape,” “Get on Up,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Hundredt-Foot Journey,” “The Giver” and “Sin City 2” come our way, let's take a closer look at the summer box office results so far.

You can review the first-half summer winners and losers in the embedded story gallery at the bottom of this post.

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Godzilla
TAGSAmazing SpiderMan 2Awards CampaignbelleBLENDEDbox officeCHEFGODZILLANEIGHBORSXMen Days of Future Past

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP