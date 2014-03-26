Summerfest 2014 lineup revealed: Lady Gaga, OutKast and Bruno Mars among headliners

Milwaukee”s Summerfest has announced its 2014 lineup, which includes some of the biggest names in pop and rock. Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Outkast, Dave Matthews Band, Brad Paisley, Motley Crue, Zac Brown Band, Fall Out Boy and Paramore will all headline. Check out the complete lineup and watch the festival”s promo video below.

Summerfest takes a slightly different approach to the typical festival – running a total of eleven days, June 25-29 and July 1-6, and splitting its headliners into separate shows. Low-cost, general admission tickets can be purchased for one day, three days or the entire festival, while tickets to the headliners” shows at Marcus Amphitheater are sold individually. Tickets are now available at the festival”s website.

Here”s the entire Summerfest 2014 lineup:

Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga

Brad Paisley

Outkast

Dave Matthews Band

Zac Brown Band

Darius Rucker

Motley Crue

Fall Out Boy

Paramore

Gary Clark Jr.

New Order

Rise Against

Kip Moore

Ray LaMontagne

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Nas

Brand New

The Neighbourhood

Fitz & the Tantrums

Ludacris

Five Finger Death Punch

The Fray

The Head and the Heart

Neon Trees

The Airborne Toxic Event

Tegan and Sara

B.o.B.

Robert DeLong

Melissa Etheridge

Bonnie Raitt

Atmosphere

Girl Talk

REO Speedwagon

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite

ZZ Ward

Umphrey's McGee

Cheap Trick

Walk Off the Earth

Ziggy Marley

Kongos

A Great Big World

.38 Special

Jake Miller

Kool and the Gang

Switchfoot

Jake Bugg

Yonder Mountain String Band

Bleachers

O.A.R.

Timeflies

Wailers

Los Lonely Boys

Scotty McCreery

Pentatonix

SoMo

Blackberry Smoke

Rusted Root

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

DJ Pauly D

Kansas

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Michael McDonald

Clay Walker

The Crystal Method

Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx

Matisyahu

Crowder

Best Coast

Taj Mahal Trio

David Nail

The Hold Steady

Delta Rae

Cowboy Mouth

Saints of Valory

Bombino

Kopecky Family Band

Moon Taxi

St. Lucia

Wild Feathers

James Hunter

Six

San Fermin

Bad Suns

Kitten

Wild Cub

Foy Vance