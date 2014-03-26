Summerfest 2014 lineup revealed: Lady Gaga, OutKast and Bruno Mars among headliners

Milwaukee”s Summerfest has announced its 2014 lineup, which includes some of the biggest names in pop and rock. Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Outkast, Dave Matthews Band, Brad Paisley, Motley Crue, Zac Brown Band, Fall Out Boy and Paramore will all headline. Check out the complete lineup and watch the festival”s promo video below.
Summerfest takes a slightly different approach to the typical festival – running a total of eleven days, June 25-29 and July 1-6, and splitting its headliners into separate shows. Low-cost, general admission tickets can be purchased for one day, three days or the entire festival, while tickets to the headliners” shows at Marcus Amphitheater are sold individually. Tickets are now available at the festival”s website.
Here”s the entire Summerfest 2014 lineup:
Bruno Mars
Lady Gaga
Brad Paisley
Outkast
Dave Matthews Band
Zac Brown Band
Darius Rucker
Motley Crue
Fall Out Boy
Paramore
Gary Clark Jr.
New Order
Rise Against
Kip Moore
Ray LaMontagne
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Nas
Brand New
The Neighbourhood
Fitz & the Tantrums
Ludacris
Five Finger Death Punch
The Fray
The Head and the Heart
Neon Trees
The Airborne Toxic Event
Tegan and Sara
B.o.B.
Robert DeLong
Melissa Etheridge
Bonnie Raitt
Atmosphere
Girl Talk
REO Speedwagon
Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite
ZZ Ward
Umphrey's McGee
Cheap Trick
Walk Off the Earth
Ziggy Marley
Kongos
A Great Big World
.38 Special
Jake Miller
Kool and the Gang
Switchfoot
Jake Bugg
Yonder Mountain String Band
Bleachers
O.A.R.
Timeflies
Wailers
Los Lonely Boys
Scotty McCreery
Pentatonix
SoMo
Blackberry Smoke
Rusted Root
George Thorogood & The Destroyers
DJ Pauly D
Kansas
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Michael McDonald
Clay Walker
The Crystal Method
Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx
Matisyahu
Crowder
Best Coast
Taj Mahal Trio
David Nail
The Hold Steady
Delta Rae
Cowboy Mouth
Saints of Valory
Bombino
Kopecky Family Band
Moon Taxi
St. Lucia
Wild Feathers
James Hunter
Six
San Fermin
Bad Suns
Kitten
Wild Cub
Foy Vance
Join The Discussion: Log In With